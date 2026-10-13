New Claims Staked

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - Silver One Resources Inc. (TSXV: SVE) (OTCQX: SLVRF) (FSE: BRK1) ("Silver One" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the geophysical helicopter-borne electromagnetic ZTEM survey (Z-Axis Tipper Electromagnetic) conducted in May 2026 at its Candelaria Project, Nevada (See company's news release of May 3, 2026). The survey, together with follow-up field reconnaissance, has outlined multiple high-priority silver and potential porphyry targets, and has led to the staking of 382 new claims covering 3,128 ha (7,730 acres) of prospective ground adjacent to the southwestern portion of the property.

The survey and processing were done by Geotech Ltd ("Geotech"). Geotech's processing, 3D-modelling, and targeting analysis have identified seven additional silver targets and six potential copper-silver-gold porphyry targets, all recommended for further exploration (Figure 1).

Greg Crowe, Silver One's President, CEO and Director, commented: "The ZTEM survey has delivered exciting datasets that significantly expand the blue sky potential at Candelaria. The identification of multiple silver and copper targets, combined with field confirmation of altered zones and mineralization reporting up to 4.89% Cu and 272 g/t Ag in rock samples from outcrops and mine workings, underscores the district-scale potential of this historic silver camp. The project boasts an already impressive resource base of 126.6 Moz AgEq M&I (120.7 Moz Ag & 242 koz Au) and 13.4 Moz AgEq Inferred (12.6 Moz Ag & 33.8 koz Au) which rivals Coeur's Rochester and Hecla's Lucky Friday mines. The possibility of a deeper porphyry system further adds an entirely new exploration dimension and illustrates Candelaria's potential to become one the largest silver districts in North America. By staking 382 new claims, we have secured the ground necessary to advance these targets. Candelaria continues to grow in scale and significance. We are making progress with our 25,000 metre drilling program aimed at extending the mineralization beyond the current resource and we look forward to the next phase of exploration."

Field Reconnaissance Confirms Prospectivity

Preliminary ground reconnaissance of ZTEM anomalies identified multiple zones with historic mine workings, hydrothermal alteration, and locally elevated copper (up to 48,895 ppm), lead (up to 4,383 ppm), zinc (up to 5190 ppm), and silver (up to 272 ppm) in the initial 92 selected and channel rock samples (Figure 1 and Table 1). These observations reinforce the geophysical interpretations and highlight the potential for both near-surface manto-style and deeper porphyry-style mineralized systems. Over half of the property however, is covered by post-mineralization volcanic rocks or colluvium/alluvium, so follow up exploration will require indirect methods including ground geophysics, soil geochemistry, as well as stratigraphic analysis. Initial rock sampling also revealed anomalous copper values varying from 314 ppm to 20,898 ppm in two of the six porphyry targets (CP-03 and CP-04). The reconnaissance of all other silver targets is in progress, with the exception of target CM_01, which represents the northeast extension of the Mt. Diablo and Northern Belle mineralization that is currently being drilled.

Table 1. Selected assays from rock samples collected on ZTEM target areas of the Candelaria project during June 2026. Elevated values include samples 198401 and 198403 (target CP-04), samples 198373-198374 (Green Nick), and samples 196902 to 196904 (target CP-03) previously reported in the Company's new release of June 13, 2022).

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Porphyry-Style Targets

The interpretation of potential deep porphyry targets is based on the following criteria:

Signatures are resistive zones surrounded by extensive conductive envelopes. The resistive zones could correspond to the unaltered porphyry intrusive stock, while the conductive envelopes could be associated with altered porphyry halos or sedimentary rocks. Inferred porphyries will range in size from several hundred metres up to 1-2 kilometres.

Porphyry targets CP_01 to CP_06 are shown in Figures 1, 2a, 2b. A section through target CP-01 with the inferred potential deep porphyries is shown in Figure 3.

Historic geological work (Thompson, 1990) describes the Candelaria Ag-(Pb-Zn) mineralization as closely associated with a Type-II porphyry dike system rooted in a hydrothermally altered and potentially mineralized pluton directly beneath the district. The new ZTEM results provide modern geophysical support for this interpretation and opens a new dimension for exploration at Candelaria.

Silver Targets

Seven silver targets were identified using Geotech's SC-SOM (Structural Complexity-Self Organizing Map) targeting algorithm (see CM_01 to CM-07 target locations in Figure 1). The algorithm combines the analysis of: 1) structural data (known and inferred faults/contacts and magnetic ridges); 2) self organizing map (SOM), which includes ZTEM3D inversion resistivity data, and products derived from the structural analysis that altogether assist in the selection of targets. The SOM outputs can be used for targeting potential deep porphyries due to the high resistivities. The manto-style mineralization can be inferred manually from the deep porphyry targets, ZTEM3D shallow resistivity depth slices, and Orientation Entropy ("OE") consisting of structural analysis mapping.

All the manto-style targets are trending in nearly E-W direction, have low resistivities (< 120 Ohm-m) and are either in or adjacent to zones of high density of fractures zones, except for CM_03, and CM_07 (Fig. 4). None of these areas have been mapped or sampled in detail and will require further exploration.

382 New Claims Staked to Secure High-Priority Targets

In response to the encouraging ZTEM results, Silver One has staked 382 new claims covering 3,128 ha (7,730 acres) on the south-western side of the property to secure coverage over the newly defined anomalies. This expansion significantly increases the Company's land position in the district and ensures control over multiple high-priority targets for future drilling.

Figure 1. Silver (CM_01 to CM-07) and Porphyry (CP_01 to CM_06) targets over the ZTEM3D resistivity -300 m depth slice.

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Figure 2a. Top. Porphyry targets over the ZTEM90Hz Total Phase Rotated ("TPR") image. Red Hill, Turquoise Hill and Barite Mine targets (CP_03, CP_04, and CP_06 respectively) appear over resistive cores surrounded by conductive haloes. Figure 2b. Bottom. Porphyry targets (CP_01, CP_02, and CP_05) over the ZTEM3D resistivity -1000m depth slice. Note same relationship exhibiting resistive zone surrounded by extensive conductive envelopes potentially related to sulfide mineralization around porphyry center. Section 404,400E (ZTEM L1820) shown by the black line.

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Figure 3. ZTEM 3D resistivity section 404,400E (ZTEM L1820), looking west over the CP_01 target located immediately west of, and adjacent to, the Northern Belle and Mount Diablo pits. The central conductor (red) is interpreted as disseminated sulfides body potentially associated with a porphyry system or a substantial manto developed along the margins of a broad resistive core (light blue). The smaller conductor on the left side of the section corresponds to mineralization beneath the Lucky Hill pit and is likewise interpreted as sulfide mineralization. Approximate depths to the center of each conductor and their lateral extents are shown in red. See the figures 2a and 2b above for section location.

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Figure 4. Silver Targets ( CM_01 to CM-07) and Porphyry (CP_01 to CM_06) targets over the 3D MVI (magnetic inversion) Amplitude -500m depth slice.

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Analytical and QA/QC Procedures

All samples were assayed by American Assay Laboratories ("AAL") in Sparks, NV, USA (ISO accredited Laboratory, ISO/IEC 17025:2017). Samples were analyzed for fifty one elements by ICP-MS (4AB51). Gold was analyzed by FA with ICP finish (IO-FAAu30), samples over 100 g/t Ag were analyzed by FA/gravimetric methods (G-FAAuAg). Over limit Cu, Pb and Zn were analyzed by ore-grade volumetric analysis (IO-4AOR). QA/QC AAL inserts blanks, standards and includes duplicate pulp analyses to monitor proper sample preparation, potential contamination, and equipment calibration.

Resources AgEq Calculation

AgEq formula = Ag (T) + (Au x recovery x 67.73/0.8841). Ag anticipated field recoveries used in the calculation are 56%, 66%, and %%5 for Oxide, Mixed and Sulphide respectively and Au recoveries of 51%, 10% and 0% for Oxide, Mixed and Sulphide respectively. Metal prices used for calculating silver equivalents are US$27.5 oz Ag and US$2106 oz Au.

VP Project Development Appointment

Effective September 2026 Silver One's Director Ken Engquist has been appointed as VP Project Development. Ken is a seasoned project-delivery executive with over 30 years of hands-on mine development, construction, and operational leadership across North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Africa. He has a proven track record advancing major projects through scoping, PEA, PFS, FS, construction, commissioning, and start-up for top-tier companies including Rio Tinto, AngloGold Ashanti, Nevsun, Oxygen Capital, First Mining Gold, and Western Copper and Gold. His qualifications include technical expertise in underground and surface mine engineering, large-scale capital project execution, permitting, stakeholder engagement, and organizational development. He holds a Mechanical Engineering degree, and multiple U.S. patents for mineral processing technologies. Ken will oversee completion of Candelaria's Pre-Feasibility Study and lead permitting and development leveraging his extensive track record in project development and construction.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert M. Cann, P. Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and an independent consultant to the Company.

About Silver One

Silver One is focused on the exploration and development of quality silver projects. The Company holds a 100% interest in its flagship project, the past-producing Candelaria Mine located in Nevada. Potential reprocessing of silver from the historic leach pads at Candelaria provides an opportunity for possible near-term production. Additional opportunities lie in previously identified high-grade silver intercepts down-dip and potentially increasing the substantive silver mineralization along-strike from the two past-producing open pits.

The Company owns 636 lode claims and five patented claims on its Cherokee project located in Lincoln County, Nevada, host to multiple silver-copper-gold vein systems, traced to date for over 11 km along-strike.

Silver One also owns a 100% interest in the Silver Phoenix Project. The Silver Phoenix Project is a very high-grade native silver prospect that lies within the "Arizona Silver Belt," immediately adjacent to the prolific copper producing area of Globe, Arizona.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Silver One cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Silver One's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Silver One's limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on the Candelaria Project, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Silver One undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

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