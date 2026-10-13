Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 13-Oct-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 13/10/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: CITY OF GOTEBORG Floating Rate Green Notes due 13/10/2031; fully paid; Debt and (Represented by notes to bearer of SEK2,000,000 each and debt-like XS3536327XXX -- integral multiples of SEK1,000,000 in excess thereof) securities 3.480% Green Bonds due 13/10/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and bonds to bearer of SEK2,000,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3536390XXX -- SEK1,000,000 in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 13/10/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives XS3457925XXX --

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 446117 EQS News ID: 2414364 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 13, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)