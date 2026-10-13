Bell Integration today announced the launch of Nubirix, a transformation intelligence platform that replaces guesswork and spreadsheets with a single, connected view of an organisation's entire IT estate, giving IT and transformation leaders the confidence to move faster with less risk.

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Stuart McMinn, Chief Technology Officer

The Challenge

Critical information about an organisation's IT estate often sits scattered across systems, spreadsheets and individual team members, making it difficult to understand dependencies, assess risk, or prioritise change with confidence. When decisions rely on incomplete data and tacit knowledge, organisations can carry avoidable risk, waste infrastructure capacity, and slow down the very transformation programmes meant to drive efficiency.

Nubirix addresses this directly

… by connecting information from existing systems into one current, continuously updated view covering applications, infrastructure and the dependencies between them. The platform gives IT and transformation leaders the evidence they need to plan with confidence. On average, organisations using the underlying methodology have recovered 10-20% of their estate from orphaned infrastructure alone and cut project management effort by more than 60%.

"Nubirix is built on 20 years of real-world transformation delivery, not theory," said Stuart McMinnChief Technology Officer at Bell Integration. "Built on proven methodologies, real world experience and a track record of delivering measurable business impact, Nubirix is a trusted platform for transformation teams. Whether supporting cloud adoption or modernisation programmes, data centre consolidation or AI readiness initiatives, it provides the clarity and insight that organisations need to understand the road ahead and achieve successful outcomes."

With Nubirix in place, organisations gain:

Better-informed investment decisions, backed by evidence rather than assumption

Reduced risk and waste across the estate

A clear, ongoing view of whether transformation activity is delivering intended value

Built-in governance, traceability and accountability as programmes evolve

Nubirix is available now. To learn more or request a demo, visit Nubirix Simplifying Cloud Migration

About Nubirix

Nubirix is a transformation intelligence platform that gives IT leaders and their teams a trusted, continuously updated view of their IT estate. By connecting applications, infrastructure and dependencies into a single evidence base, Nubirix helps organisations unlock the value of their estate and make better migration, modernisation and investment decisions. Nubirix is powered by Bell Integration.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Finola Sloyan MCIPR E pr@bell-integration.com