Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - BidSlam, an interactive ecommerce platform, has launched its mobile application on the Apple App Store and Google Play, expanding the platform's availability to iPhone and Android users.

BidSlam

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The mobile launch extends BidSlam's existing web-based service to dedicated smartphone applications. Users can now browse available products, follow live shopping competitions, manage their accounts and participate through the BidSlam mobile app.

The release represents the latest stage in BidSlam's development as the company expands its technology across web, iOS and Android.

BidSlam Brings Its Shopping Platform to iOS and Android

BidSlam's mobile applications have been developed to provide access to the platform's primary features from smartphones.

The apps include access to BidSlam's live $1 Lock competitions, in which the displayed final purchase price remains fixed at $1. Participants use purchased bids, with each bid extending the countdown timer by 10 seconds. The final participant when the timer expires wins the listed product for $1.

The mobile applications allow users to monitor these competitions and participate without relying on the desktop or mobile-web versions of the platform.

Products listed on BidSlam span several consumer categories, including watches, designer products, electronics, jewelry and gift cards.

The apps are available to download at no charge, although participation in competitions requires the purchase or use of bids. Winning is not guaranteed.

Existing BidSlam Features Move to Mobile

The iOS and Android applications also incorporate existing features from the BidSlam web platform.

These include BidSlam's Buy Now functionality, which allows paid bids used in a competition to be credited toward the listed Buy Now price of the corresponding product.

The mobile platform also supports BidSlam's bid-back system. Winners receive 100% of the paid bids they used during a competition back as gift bids for future use on the platform. Non-winning participants also receive a portion of their bids back, commonly around 20%, while promotional periods have offered bid-back rates of up to 100%.

These features have been incorporated into the mobile experience alongside account management and access to current competitions.

Mobile Technology and Gamified Ecommerce

The BidSlam mobile launch expands the company's presence within gamified ecommerce, where interactive technology and real-time participation are incorporated into the online shopping experience.

BidSlam combines a lossless ecommerce functionality with live countdowns, participant activity and mobile access. The iOS and Android apps provide another interface for accessing the same BidSlam shopping platform available through the company's website.

Users can browse product listings, view active competitions and access account features from compatible mobile devices. The launch establishes BidSlam across the Apple App Store, Google Play and the web.

The company describes BidSlam as an interactive shopping platform, with its technology combining mobile commerce, online shopping and real-time competition within a single ecommerce experience.

Focus on Mobile Accessibility

The launch on the two major mobile operating systems provides BidSlam users with another way to access the platform.

Rather than replacing its existing website, the applications expand BidSlam into a multi-platform service accessible through the web, iPhone and Android devices.

The company plans to continue developing its mobile applications following their initial release, with future updates expected to focus on the mobile user experience and platform functionality.

The mobile launch also reflects a broader shift within ecommerce toward app-based shopping experiences, particularly for services that incorporate real-time interaction.

BidSlam's competitions operate through live countdowns, making mobile access relevant for users who want to follow activity away from a desktop computer.

Availability

The BidSlam app is now available for iPhone through the Apple App Store and for Android devices through Google Play.

Apple App Store:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/bidslam/id6775698031

Google Play:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.galaxybids.app

BidSlam is also available through its existing web platform at:

Website:

https://bidslam.com/

About BidSlam

BidSlam is an interactive ecommerce and gamified shopping platform. an Australian company headquartered in Sydney. The platform combines real-time shopping competitions with consumer products and ecommerce functionality.

BidSlam's technology includes $1 Lock competitions, Buy Now functionality and bid-back features. Product categories available through the platform include watches, designer products, electronics, jewelry and gift cards.

Following the launch of its mobile applications, BidSlam is accessible through its website, Apple's App Store and Google Play.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318196