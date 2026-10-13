New Day Construction celebrated its 500th visitor at its Bellevue remodeling showroom, awarding the homeowner a $500 project credit. The showroom helps Seattle Eastside homeowners explore cabinetry, countertops, and finishes while making informed renovation and budgeting decisions.

The Bellevue remodeling contractor awarded a $500 project credit to its milestone visitor as the showroom continues to help homeowners compare materials and make renovation decisions.

Bellevue, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - New Day Construction, a family-owned design-build remodeling contractor based in Bellevue, welcomed its 500th visitor to the company's Bellevue showroom on October 3, 2026. The homeowner received a $500 credit toward a future remodeling project in recognition of the milestone.





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The showroom, located at 1850 130th Ave NE, Suite 1, allows homeowners to examine cabinetry, countertop materials, and finish options before making final design decisions. Visitors can compare colors and textures in person, discuss the differences between standard and custom products, and better understand how their selections affect a remodeling estimate.

The company's completed projects illustrate how visiting the showroom can influence renovation decisions. In March 2026, a Lake Forest Park homeowner planning a bathroom and laundry room remodel received two estimates for the complete project: $46,000 with semi-custom cabinetry and $54,000 with custom cabinetry. After visiting the Bellevue showroom, the homeowner selected the custom option to achieve the colors and finishes he wanted. The project was completed by mid-May within the agreed $54,000 budget. The example reflects an important consideration for homeowners comparing remodeling estimates. Two proposals may cover similar rooms but include different cabinetry specifications, material allowances, or installation requirements. Reviewing these details before approving an estimate helps homeowners understand where their budget is going and what they will receive.

"A lower estimate isn't always the better deal. What matters is knowing exactly what's included in the price and making sure the contractor can deliver the agreed scope," said Sam Brenich, Chief Marketing Officer at New Day Construction.

Project costs may also change when homeowners request additional work or when crews uncover conditions that were not visible during the initial inspection. Structural framing, concealed plumbing, or other unexpected issues behind walls can require changes to the original scope. New Day Construction discusses these possibilities during project planning so homeowners understand when additional work and costs may arise. A revised layout or upgraded material selection can change the original project scope. Hidden conditions, including structural framing or plumbing discovered after a wall is opened, may require additional work that could not be fully evaluated during the initial consultation.

The company uses written estimates and project management to establish expectations before construction begins. Its remodeling team coordinates design selections, subcontractor work, and project schedules, with adjustments discussed when changes to the agreed scope become necessary.

Homeowners can learn more about the company's Bellevue kitchen remodeling services and request a free estimate through newdayconstruction.co.

About New Day Construction

New Day Construction is a family-owned design-build remodeling company serving Bellevue, the Eastside, and the Greater Seattle area. The company specializes in kitchen and bathroom remodeling, whole-home renovations, home additions, ADU construction, custom homes, and siding replacement.

New Day Construction is fully licensed, insured, and bonded and operates under Washington State contractor license NEWDADC823QR. The company serves homeowners across 39 communities throughout the Eastside and Greater Seattle region.

Locations:

Bellevue Showroom: 1850 130th Ave NE #1, Bellevue, WA 98005

Kirkland Office: 15021 116th Pl NE, Kirkland, WA 98034

Lake Stevens Office: 11811 20th St NE, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Mukilteo Office: 8490 WA-525, Mukilteo, WA 98275

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