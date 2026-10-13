DJ Amundi MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc (CW8G) Amundi MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Oct-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 12-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 802.0741 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 106567 CODE: CW8G ISIN: LU1681043XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681043XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CW8G LEI Code: 5493003BFED2MWDBYH64 Sequence No.: 446124 EQS News ID: 2414552 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 13, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)