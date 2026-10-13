DJ Amundi Euro STOXX 50 Target Income UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Euro STOXX 50 Target Income UCITS ETF Dist (MSET) Amundi Euro STOXX 50 Target Income UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Oct-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Euro STOXX 50 Target Income UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 12-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 5.1653 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6550000 CODE: MSET ISIN: LU3299677XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU3299677XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSET LEI Code: 213800QENV1QWDD5BM59 Sequence No.: 446146 EQS News ID: 2414596 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 13, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)