AM Best will host its annual Europe Insurance Market Briefing on Thursday, 5 November 2026, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. (GMT) at Convene 200 Aldersgate, St. Paul's in London. Rachel Turk, chief of market performance, Lloyd's of London, will deliver a keynote on, "Managing Geopolitical Risks in an Uncertain World."

A key focus of the programme will be on the dynamics of European insurance markets as cross-border conflicts rise, with a panel discussion that includes Neil Beresford, partner, Clyde Co LLP; Sandy Warne, market expert; James Watt, CVO, The Ambassador Partnership; Kevin Kajiwara, global chair, political risk advisory, Teneo; and Valeria Ermakova, associate director, credit rating criteria research and analytics, AM Best. The panel will be moderated by David Benyon, host of The Political Risk Podcast. Additionally, speakers will share their perspectives on the macroeconomic and geopolitical outlook and explore insurance market performance in light of increasing risk complexity, as well as highlights of Best's Credit Rating activity and market segment outlooks for the EMEA region.

Other sessions on the day-long agenda will examine the impact of geopolitical uncertainty on underwriting and on emerging markets. Members of AM Best's analytical team will also discuss their credit rating methodology considerations in the wake of geopolitical fallouts.

Doors will open for the Insurance Market Briefing at 9:00 a.m. GMT allowing for registration, coffee and networking, with the first plenary sessions beginning at 10:00 a.m. The programme includes a 1:30 p.m. networking lunch break, reconvening at 2:30 p.m. for the remaining afternoon sessions.

To register to attend AM Best's "Europe Insurance Market Briefing London," or for more information, please visit https://web.ambest.com/about/events/am-best-hosted-events/2026/europe-insurance-market-briefing-london.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Copyright 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

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Contacts:

Charlotte Shoesmith

Executive Assistant and Events Coordinator

+44 77 6496 0705

charlotte.shoesmith@ambest.com