Bioz, Inc.: BioChromato Supports U.S. Market Expansion with Bioz Badges and Globally Published Research

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / Bioz, Inc. , the leading scientific validation platform that makes published product evidence accessible, helping suppliers reach new audiences, establish trust, and support product evaluation, announced that BioChromato , a developer of laboratory instruments and consumables for sample preparation and analysis, has implemented Bioz Badges to support its global presence and expansion in the United States. By bringing product-specific scientific evidence directly to its website, BioChromato is helping new audiences discover its technologies and evaluate their use in published research.

As BioChromato expands its reach in the U.S., making the scientific evidence behind its products accessible is an important part of introducing its technologies to new customers. Bioz Pro Badges connect BioChromato's existing research footprint with these prospective buyers, allowing researchers who may be encountering the company for the first time to explore documented product use alongside technical information.

"Growing our presence means introducing BioChromato to researchers who may not yet be familiar with our technologies," said Sho Ota , Sales and Marketing Manager at BioChromato. "Bioz helps us support those introductions with published evidence. Researchers can see how our products have been used by the broader scientific community, giving them a meaningful starting point for evaluating our solutions."

Bioz Pro Badges display publication excerpts, scientific images and figures, and Bioz Star Ratings within the product evaluation experience. This gives visitors an opportunity to explore the research behind a product without leaving BioChromato's website to conduct a separate literature search. That immediate access can help build familiarity and confidence while encouraging deeper engagement with its products.

"Our products support researchers internationally, and we want that experience to be visible to the new audiences we are reaching," said Shoko Takamatsu at BioChromato. "Bioz makes the publications featuring our products easier to discover and explore. It helps us communicate the scientific experience behind our technologies, even when a researcher is learning about BioChromato for the first time."

The implementation supports a more evidence-driven approach to international marketing by making published product use part of the customer's first interaction with the brand. Rather than relying solely on product descriptions, BioChromato can give prospective customers direct access to scientific context that helps them assess relevance to their own workflows and prepare more informed product inquiries.

"Entering a new market creates an opportunity to turn an established publication record into a resource for building customer trust," said Dr. Karin Lachmi , Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz. "BioChromato's use of Bioz Badges helps connect its global research presence, making product-specific evidence accessible to researchers as they discover and evaluate the company's technologies."

With Bioz Pro Badges integrated into its website, BioChromato is making the research behind its products a more visible part of its international growth strategy, supporting product discovery, scientific evaluation, and stronger connections with new customers.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced citation-based data platform for scientific research, offering evidence-backed product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products and services for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Bioz Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About BioChromato

Headquartered in Japan, BioChromato develops laboratory instruments and consumables that help researchers simplify sample preparation, solvent evaporation, and chemical analysis. Its portfolio includes evaporation systems, analytical technologies, and sample handling solutions designed to address everyday laboratory challenges and improve workflow efficiency.

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For more information about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com .

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/biochromato-supports-u.s.-market-expansion-with-bioz-badges-and-globa-1233174