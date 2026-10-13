Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - Neotech Metals Corp. (CSE: NTMC) (OTCQB: NTMFF) (FSE: V690) ("Neotech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with DRA Global Limited ("DRA") to conduct both the Maiden Resource Estimate ("MRE") and Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on the Company's 100% owned Hecla-Kilmer Rare Earth project located in Ontario, Canada (the "Project" or "Hecla Kilmer").

Highlights

DRA engaged to deliver the Project's first National Instrument 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate, followed by a Preliminary Economic Assessment

Single firm mandate provides continuity from geological model through mine plan, processing design and economic analysis

The PEA is expected to integrate ongoing metallurgical results from Dorfner Anzaplan GmbH, further supported by the Ontario Critical Minerals Innovation Fund ( "CMIF" )

) Hecla-Kilmer, which the Company believes is the only apatite-hosted rare earth project being developed in North America, with potential coproducts including magnetite, niobium, gallium, tantalum and purified phosphoric acid ("PPA") under evaluation

Scope of Work

DRA will begin with a gap analysis of existing geological, metallurgical and infrastructure data to define the work required to support the PEA. The MRE will incorporate results from the Company's 2024 and 2025 drill programs as well as historical data, including geological and structural modelling, QA/QC review and resource classification in accordance with NI 43-101 and the CIM Definition Standards.

The PEA is expected to build on the MRE to evaluate a conceptual mine plan, a processing flowsheet informed by the Dorfner Anzaplan metallurgical program, site infrastructure, power and logistics, capital and operating cost estimates, and an economic analysis of the Project including its potential coproduct streams.

"Hecla-Kilmer's unique apatite-hosted rare earth system is the foundation that is bringing together experienced, technologically advanced organizations like DRA and Dorfner Anzaplan to advance the Project," said Reagan Glazier, CEO of Neotech Metals. "Bringing DRA on for both the resource and the PEA means one team carries the Project from the drill core to the economics, with no handoffs in between. The West's rare earth challenge is in processing, not discovery, and an apatite host gives us a different metallurgical pathway than conventional deposits. This engagement moves Hecla-Kilmer from an exploration story to a project with numbers attached."

About DRA

DRA Global Limited is an international multi-disciplinary engineering, project delivery and operations management group predominantly focused on the mining, minerals and metals industry. DRA covers all major mining centers with offices across Africa and the Middle East, North and South America, and Asia-Pacific; DRA Americas Inc. is the Group's North American operating company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Reagan Glazier, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neotech Metals Corp.

About Neotech Metals

Neotech Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company dedicated to discovering and developing critical mineral resources, with a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices. The Company holds a diversified portfolio of Rare Earth Element and Critical Minerals projects, including the Hecla-Kilmer Rare Earth, Niobium and Phosphate Project located 20 km from the Otter Rapids 180MW hydroelectric power generation station and active Ontario Northland Railway, the Torrance Project located 70 km northeast of Hecla-Kilmer, and the TREO project in British Columbia, all of which are 100% wholly owned.

Qualified Person

Technical Information for this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101. Jared Galenzoski, VP Exploration, P.Geo., and Qualified Person, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding the PEA

The PEA is preliminary in nature and may include inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is no certainty that the results of a PEA will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the scope, timing and completion of the MRE and the PEA; the integration of metallurgical results into the PEA; the potential coproducts at the Project; and the advancement of the Project. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including the risk that the MRE or the PEA is not completed on the anticipated scope or timeline, or at all; the risk that the MRE does not result in the estimation of mineral resources; the results of metallurgical testing; the availability of financing; fluctuations in rare earth and other commodity prices; and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Material assumptions underlying the forward-looking information in this news release include that DRA will complete the MRE and the PEA as contemplated, that existing data and the results of ongoing metallurgical work will be adequate to support the MRE and the PEA, and that the Company will have access to sufficient funding. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

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