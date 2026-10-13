Researchers at the University of Ljubljana in Slovenia have investigated whether luminescent ultraviolet down-shifting (UVDS) layers could replace conventional UV absorbers to reduce UV-induced degradation in solar cells based on tunnel oxide passivating contact (TOPCon) technology and have found that the small initial performance penalty associated with UVDS layers could be offset by higher long-term energy yields if UV-induced degradation is effectively suppressed. Both UVDS layers and conventional UV absorbers are designed to protect solar cells from harmful UV radiation. However, while conventional ...

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