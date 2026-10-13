Global advisory firm for family offices expands its footprint in London, Washington, DC and Singapore

Emissary Partners, the global advisory firm specialising in complex cross-border situations for family offices, today announced the appointment of Guy Hudson, Kristen Katulis, Brian Katulis and Hyuktae Kwon as senior advisors.

These appointments add significant experience across geopolitics, family office, investment, wealth management and international affairs. The new senior advisors will work closely with Emissary's executive team, providing counsel and contributing directly to the firm's ability to advise clients on complex situations and opportunities across jurisdictions.

"I am delighted to welcome Guy, Kristen, Brian and Hyuktae to the Emissary Partners team," said Matthew L. McGrath, Founder, Emissary Partners. "Each brings perspectives that will strengthen our executive team and help family offices anticipate and respond to change in the world. We are building a firm that brings together truly world-class talent to meet the interdisciplinary challenges that global family offices face."

Guy Hudson is a senior financial services executive, with more than 40 years' experience spanning wealth management, private banking, asset management, family office and investment advisory services. Most recently, he served as Partner at Stonehage Fleming (now Corient), one of the world's leading multi-family offices, where he was responsible for the firm's global brand, strategic communications and stakeholder engagement. Earlier roles included Director at Heartwood Wealth Management, Head of European Distribution for Mellon Global Investments and Head of Sales and Marketing for Mellon Institutional Asset Management in North America. Throughout his career, Guy has worked closely with private and institutional clients, families, boards, investment committees and professional advisers across the UK, Europe, North America and South Africa, supporting strategic growth and organisations through significant change.

Kristen Katulis is co-founder of North Star Global Strategies, a Washington, DC-based strategic advisory firm. She spent more than 25 years at the Central Intelligence Agency, where she translated complex economic and political trends into actionable insights for senior leaders and retired as one of the CIA's most senior analytic leaders. She advised the White House, Cabinet officials and military leaders on global risks and opportunities, led the CIA's analytic programme on China as Chief of Analysis, served as Senior Advisor to the Director of Intelligence at the National Counterterrorism Center, and was Managing Editor of the President's Daily Brief. A recipient of the CIA's Distinguished Career Intelligence Medal, Kristen brings exceptional expertise in geopolitics, strategic risk and the intersection of government and business, helping Emissary clients navigate complex international environments and translate global developments into strategic advantage.

Brian Katulis is co-founder of North Star Global Strategies, a Washington, DC-based strategic advisory firm, and a Senior Fellow for US Foreign Policy at the Middle East Institute. He brings decades of experience advising senior government and business leaders on geopolitics, national security and economic and political trends, with particular expertise in the Middle East. His government experience includes roles at the US Department of State, the White House National Security Council and the Department of Defense, as well as advising senior officials at the White House, State Department and US intelligence agencies. In the private sector, Brian has advised corporate leaders on economic, political and regulatory environments across international markets. He was appointed by UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to the UN Panel of Experts on Libya and is a frequent commentator on US foreign policy and global affairs. Brian brings Emissary clients deep geopolitical expertise and trusted relationships across government, business and international affairs, helping them navigate complex global risks and opportunities.

Hyuktae Kwon is Founder and CEO of Pine Capital Management, a Singapore-based, MAS-licensed asset management firm and multi-family office platform. He advises leading families, entrepreneurs and business owners across Asia, Europe and North America on wealth preservation, multi-generational growth and cross-border strategic opportunities. He oversees diversified portfolios spanning public equities, private equity, venture capital and real assets, with a particular focus on themes including artificial intelligence, energy transition and global supply chain realignment. His earlier career at Goldman Sachs, where he managed liquidity and funding across Japan, Korea, Taiwan and Indonesia, was followed by building and successfully exiting a consumer products business in Hong Kong and mainland China, giving him a distinctive combination of institutional investment and entrepreneurial experience.

The appointments reflect Emissary Partners' continued investment in its advisory platform and international network as the firm expands its work with family offices and sovereigns across the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the United States.

The senior advisors will work alongside Emissary Partners' executive team and wider advisory network, supporting the firm's client work, strategic development and expansion.

About Emissary Partners

Emissary Partners is a global advisory firm helping family offices navigate a changing world order. The firm supports family offices, and family-linked sovereigns, with cross-border legacy and stranded assets, commercial diplomacy for market access, governance and resilience, and special projects.

Founded by Matthew L. McGrath in 2019, and headquartered in London, Emissary Partners advises clients across the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and other international markets.

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