A spin-out focused on AI-enabled decoding of the deliverome

Proprietary synthetic biology platform identifies conjugates that target RNA medicines beyond the liver, with initial focus on renovascular disease

Roundco-led by 4BIO Capital and IQ Capital, with participation from Verve Ventures, Harel Tech, Entree Capital, Kerna Ventures and Saras Capital

Undecimal Bio ("Undecimal"), a platform biotechnology company advancing targeted delivery of siRNA therapeutics, today announced an oversubscribed $18 million USD seed financing. The Company, a spin-out from Eleven Therapeutics, will use the funding to expand DELiveri, its proprietary AI-enabled platform for identifying conjugates that can direct RNA medicines to defined cell types, addressing a major constraint in genetic medicine delivery.

RNA interference has transformed the treatment of liver-expressed diseases, but reaching tissues beyond the liver remains a key obstacle limiting the broader potential of the modality. DELiveriaddresses this challenge as a groundbreaking technology that screens massive-scale combinatorial libraries of candidate ligands, converting cells to act as molecular radars that detect productive delivery at single molecule resolution. This high throughput data is analysed by agentic AI to decode the resulting structure-activity data and identify conjugates capable of carrying siRNA into target cells.

Undecimal is initially applying the DELiveri platform in renovascular diseases, which pose significant unmet clinical need. Existing treatments of these indications largely address symptoms rather than the underlying etiological factors. Targeted siRNA delivery holds the potential to bring the digital-like precision of genetic medicines, enabling durable, target-specific silencing of the disease-driving pathways.

The round was co-led by 4BIO Capital and IQ Capital, with participation from Verve Ventures, Harel Tech, Entree Capital, Kerna Ventures and Saras Capital. The funding will be used to further development of the DELiveri platform, progress Undecimal's renovascular programmes and enable expansion of the team at the Company's laboratories based at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute.

Undecimal has entered several research collaborations with big pharma companies, which are yet to be disclosed.

The Board of Directors comprises representatives of 4BIO Capital, IQ Capital and Harel Technologies, together with co-founders Dr. Yaniv Erlich and Shaul Ilan. Alongside the financing, Verve Ventures joins the Board as an observer.

"The hard problem in RNAi was never the silencing, it was getting the molecule to the right cell," said Dr. Yaniv Erlich, CEO and Co-Founder of Undecimal Bio. "Our in-vivo validated DELiveri platform can screen large chemical spaces at an unprecedented pace, generating massive data for our legions of AI agents to decipher the structure-activity relationship and score the best candidates. We are excited to bring these advances to develop the next generation of siRNA therapeutics for the benefit of patients."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261013517369/en/

Contacts:

Notes to Editors

For further information please contact:

Zyme Communications

Lily Jeffery

Tel: +44(0)7891 477 378

Email: lily.jeffery@zymecommunications.com

Undecimal Bio

Dr. Yaniv Erlich

Email: contact@undecimalbio.com