As a long-standing member and supporter of the prpl Foundation, Gemtek is proud to support the prpl Summit 2026 as the Technical Day Innovation Partner.

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Through our work on the OSPv2 Fast Track reference platform, we continue to contribute to the prpl ecosystem while exploring how AI and Wi-Fi 8 can enable smarter connectivity and enhanced broadband experiences.

We're delighted to join the prpl community at the Summit, where we will:

Join the OEM Roundtable on Business Day

Present a talk on AI on Technical Day

Participate in the "prplWare Adoption Experiences" Roundtable

We look forward to sharing insights and collaborating with the community to advance open-source broadband innovation.

About the prpl Foundation

The prpl Foundation is a collaborative open-source community dedicated to open APIs and open industry standards, focusing on carrier-grade software for broadband customer premise equipment as specified by operator members.

The prpl Foundation brings together service providers, original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, chip vendors and application developers to harmonize home network architecture, then commonizes a reference implementation of standardized open-source infrastructure built atop open APIs and open industry standards. prpl enables a service delivery ecosystem including innovative third-party applications that can be quickly and easily deployed across different CPE platforms.

For more information: www.prplfoundation.org or prplsummit@prplfoundation.org

About Gemtek

Gemtek Technology Co., Ltd. is a Taiwan-based provider of broadband, wireless and optical connectivity solutions for service providers worldwide. Focused on product and AI system innovation, Gemtek combines product design, RF engineering, system integration and manufacturing to deliver carrier-grade solutions at scale.

Through Genix Networks, its software development subsidiary, Gemtek brings together Edge AI, network intelligence and cloud management to enable smarter connected-home services and better subscriber experiences.

Learn more at www.gemteks.com

www.genixnetworks.com

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Contacts:

prpl Foundation media contact: prplsummit@prplfoundation.org

Gemtek media contact: sabrina_wu@gemteks.com

