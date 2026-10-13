Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - Arizona Eagle Mining Corp. (TSXV: AZEM) (OTCQB: AZEMF) (the "Company" or "Arizona Eagle") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of the Company's shares in the United States.

As a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation ("DTCC"), DTC handles electronic clearing and settlement for publicly traded companies. With DTC eligibility, the Company's shares can now be traded across a wider network of brokerage firms, accelerating the settlement process and improving access for a broader range of investors. Existing shareholders are not required to take any action as a result of the Company's common shares becoming DTC eligible.

Kevin Reid, President, CEO & Director, commented: "DTC eligibility removes a barrier for U.S. investors, allowing our shares to clear and settle electronically through a broader network of brokers. Together with our recent commencement of trading on the OTCQB, this expands access to our common shares for institutional and retail investors base in the United States as we move to reopen the McCabe Mine in Arizona for underground drilling and exploration."

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference October 13 at 11:00 AM ET

Arizona Eagle Mining Corp. will be presenting live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference on Oct 13 at 11:00 AM ET. Kevin Reid, CEO, will be discussing the recently announced plan to reopen the McCabe for underground drilling, which has the potential to dramatically reduce drill costs while also increasing output. This virtual event is open to all investors and registration is complimentary. Register for the conference here.

Eagle Project Overview

Arizona Eagle holds a 100% interest in the Eagle Project located in Yavapai County, Arizona. The Eagle Project is anchored by the past-producing gold and silver McCabe Mine, situated on 348 acres of private land. Stan West Mining historically invested more than US$35 million (approximately C$110 million in today's dollars) to drill and develop the mine. In 1984, Stan West Mining published the Historical Estimate of approximately 880,000 ounces of gold grading 11.7 g/t and 5 million ounces of silver grading 69 g/t[1], defined to a maximum depth of approximately 440 metres and open in all directions. See "Cautionary Note Regarding the Historical Estimate" below.

Over the past two years, Arizona Eagle has expanded its total land position to 4,169 acres through staking and acquisitions surrounding the McCabe Mine, including the acquisition of three high-grade past-producing silver mines that consolidate the Eagle Silver Zone. During this time, the Company completed exploration programs focused on geological mapping, surface sampling, helicopter-borne VTEM surveys and ground-based induced polarization surveys that identified multiple parallel mineralized structures not historically drill-tested.

About Arizona Eagle Mining Corp.

Arizona Eagle is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Arizona Eagle's principal asset is the Eagle Project, a 4,169-acre property comprised of patented and unpatented claims located near the town of Prescott Valley in Yavapai County, Arizona. The Eagle Project is centered on the past-producing McCabe Mine, a high-grade gold-silver deposit, and includes multiple parallel structures hosting past-producing mines that remain largely untested by modern drilling. While Arizona Eagle's primary focus will be on the exploration and development of the Eagle Project, it will continue to own its legacy land portfolio in the Thompson Nickel Belt of northern Manitoba.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Clyde Smith, PhD, Vice-President, Exploration of the Company, who is a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101. Mr. Smith supervised the surface sampling program and verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and QA/QC data, underlying the technical information in this news release, including reviewing the reports of ALS, methodologies, results, and all procedures undertaken for QA/QC in a manner consistent with industry practice, and all matters were consistent and accurate according to his professional judgement. There were no limitations on the verification process. Mr. Smith has also reviewed and approved the disclosure in this news release regarding the Historical Estimate; he has not, however, performed the work necessary to verify or upgrade the Historical Estimate as current mineral resources or current mineral reserves.

Cautionary Note Regarding the Historical Estimate

The Historical Estimate is a historical estimate for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Its source is Knight, D.C., 1984, Stan West Mining Corp. McCabe-Iron King Belt project summary and financial information for shareholders, reporting a 1983 calculation by Derry, Michener, Booth & Wahl; there is no technical report on the Historical Estimate. Using the original terminology, it reported "Total Reserves" of 2,593,682 tons grading 0.34 ounces per ton ("opt") (11.7 g/t) gold and 2.0 opt (69 g/t) silver, containing 877,617 ounces of gold and 5,119,169 ounces of silver, in categories described as "Proven", "Probable - Drifting", "Probable - Drilling", "Possible" and "Geologically Inferred", the last of which accounted for approximately 700,000 of the contained gold ounces. It was prepared at an assumed gold price of US$360 per ounce and covered approximately 750 to 800 metres of strike to a maximum depth of approximately 440 metres; other key assumptions, parameters and methods, including cut-off grades, are not known to the Company. The historical categories are not the mineral resource and mineral reserve categories set out in NI 43-101 and the CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (the "CIM Definition Standards"). "Geologically Inferred" is most closely comparable to an Inferred Mineral Resource and "Possible" to an Indicated to Inferred level of confidence, while the "Proven" and "Probable" categories, which are not supported by any pre-feasibility or feasibility study, are more comparable to Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources than to mineral reserves under the CIM Definition Standards. The categories were also aggregated into a single "Total Reserves" figure, which would not be permitted for a current estimate.

The Company considers the Historical Estimate relevant because it covers the McCabe deposit, the principal past-producing mine on the Eagle Project, and reflects a substantial body of historical drilling and underground development. Because the Historical Estimate predates NI 43-101 and the CIM Definition Standards, is not supported by a technical report and has not been verified by a Qualified Person, the Company regards it as an indication of the historical work completed at McCabe rather than as a measure of the quantity or grade of mineralization, and it should not be relied upon. Historical production at the McCabe Mine was at grades materially below those reported in the Historical Estimate. The Company is also aware of more recent historical estimates prepared for the McCabe deposit in 1989 and 1993, each of which was limited to material near the then-existing underground workings, was substantially smaller in scope than the Historical Estimate, and is likewise not compliant with the CIM Definition Standards or NI 43-101. Verifying or upgrading the Historical Estimate as current mineral resources or current mineral reserves would require significant work including but not limited to compilation and validation of the historical drilling, sampling and assay data, additional drilling, re-sampling and re-assaying under modern quality assurance and quality control protocols, geological and grade modelling and the establishment of cut-off grades and other economic parameters, with no certainty of success. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the Historical Estimate or those more recent estimates as current mineral resources or current mineral reserves, the Company is not treating any of them as current mineral resources or current mineral reserves, the Historical Estimate is not being and may not be used in any economic analysis, and investors are cautioned not to rely on it.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends", "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning the Company's exploration activities at the Eagle Project, the interpretation of the surface sampling results reported in this news release, the planned SkyTem airborne geophysical survey and its expected timing, the Company's plans for a future drill program, and the potential to define additional mineralization at the Eagle Silver Zone and the Esmeralda Gold Zone and in and beyond the area covered by the Historical Estimate. Statements concerning the Historical Estimate may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking information to the extent that they involve estimates of the mineralization that would be encountered if the Eagle Project were developed. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company's ability to execute on its planned exploration programs at the Eagle Project, the timely receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSXV, the Historical Estimate and historical information prepared by prior operators of the Eagle Project, commodity price fluctuations, the availability of financing on acceptable terms, environmental and permitting risks, and risks inherent in mineral exploration and development. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

[1] The Historical Estimate is a historical estimate for the purposes of NI 43-101. It is not current, is not being treated by the Company as current mineral resources or current mineral reserves and should not be relied upon. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the Historical Estimate as current mineral resources or current mineral reserves. See "Cautionary Note Regarding the Historical Estimate" in this news release for the source, date, relevance, reliability, known assumptions and parameters, category comparison and required verification work.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318580