TradingHub today announced the appointment of Phil Snow as Chairman, further strengthening the company's leadership as it continues to expand its global presence and invest in innovation across trade surveillance.

Phil brings three decades of experience in financial technology, data and analytics, built at FactSet, where he served as Chief Executive Officer from 2015 to 2025. Under his leadership, FactSet more than doubled its revenue, joined the S&P 500 and expanded its products and global presence.

The appointment follows TradingHub's recent investment from Nordic Capital and reflects the shared ambition to support the company's next phase of growth while building on the strong foundations established by its leadership team.

"Phil is an outstanding appointment for TradingHub, and I am delighted to welcome him as Chairman," said Mike Coats, Chief Executive Officer of TradingHub. "He spent a decade running a global financial data company that serves many of the same institutions we do, so he knows what those customers expect and what it takes to grow a business internationally. His experience will be invaluable to the Board and to me as we head into our next phase of growth."

"TradingHub has earned a strong reputation with some of the world's largest banks by bringing a practitioner's understanding of markets to surveillance," said Phil Snow, Chairman of TradingHub. "That's opening up two big opportunities. In equities, banks that already use TradingHub for fixed income are looking to bring their equities surveillance onto the platform too. And in AI, the company is working closely with customers on how AI agents can be used in surveillance. I'm looking forward to working with Mike, the executive team, and Nordic Capital as TradingHub grows in these areas and expands into new regions, including Asia-Pacific."

"We couldn't be more excited to have Phil join TradingHub as Chair," said Mohit Agnihotri, Partner at Nordic Capital and board member of TradingHub. "His outstanding track record leading FactSet through a period of exceptional growth and technological transformation makes him an ideal partner for the next chapter of TradingHub's journey. TradingHub has made great progress since Nordic Capital's investment in April, with continued wins at major global banks, strong momentum in equities and exciting advances in AI-powered surveillance. The scale of the opportunity ahead is significant, and we are thrilled to have Phil's experience and perspective on the Board to support TradingHub in realising its full potential."

Phil succeeds Neil Walker, who co-founded TradingHub and led the business as Chief Executive Officer for 14 years, helping establish the company as a trusted partner to major banks and financial institutions. Neil stepped down as Executive Chair earlier this year and remains a member of the Board.

About TradingHub

TradingHub provides investment banks, asset managers, hedge funds, commodity houses and brokerage firms with uniquely intelligent trade surveillance software to protect them against the financial and reputational dangers of today's increasingly complex forms of market abuse. As the only solution that understands trading in the same way as a market professional, TradingHub's approach filters out noise and delivers exceptionally low false positive rates for both single-product and cross-product abuse scenarios. Its market risk and market impact models enable the detection of trader intent and risk transfer across instruments, enabling precise detection of complex abuse that legacy systems miss. For more information, visit www.tradinghub.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261009448622/en/

Contacts:

James Taylor

Marketing Director, TradingHub

james.taylor@tradinghub.com