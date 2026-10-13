Sitetracker, the global leader in complete Asset Lifecycle Management for critical infrastructure, today announced being selected by Atlante, a leading European EV charging company, to optimize the deployment, operation, and maintenance of its expanding fast and ultra-fast charging network across Southern Europe.

Atlante is committed to advancing the energy transition and enabling widespread decarbonization of transport by delivering reliable, efficient charging infrastructure. With ambitious growth plans amid tightening budgets and evolving EV market dynamics, Atlante sought a unified, industry-specific platform to update its solutions and reduce operational expenditure.

Following a thorough evaluation, Sitetracker was chosen for its proven ability to consolidate systems, improve efficiency, and enable scalability. The Sitetracker platform will empower Atlante with mobile-enabled workflows, streamlined site and asset management, and improved collaboration with vendors and contractors via the Sitetracker Connect Portal.

"At Atlante, our mission is to make electric mobility accessible, reliable, and efficient for communities across Southern Europe," said Giovanni Gonnelli, Global Head of Asset Operations. "By adopting Sitetracker, we are equipping our teams with the tools they need to deploy and maintain charging infrastructure at scale while keeping costs under control. The platform allows us to simplify processes, enhance field operations, and focus on delivering the highest quality service to our customers."

With Sitetracker, Atlante will:

Reduce software licensing and operational costs through consolidation.

Digitize and standardize project and job templates for efficient execution.

Support field service teams with mobile-first tools to improve responsiveness and safety.

Enable seamless collaboration with contractors and vendors, accelerating site development and maintenance cycles.

"Atlante is playing a critical role in advancing clean transportation across Europe," said Giuseppe Incitti, CEO of Sitetracker. "We are proud to support their vision by providing the digital backbone to manage the full lifecycle of EV charging infrastructure. Our platform will help Atlante accelerate deployment, reduce costs, and ensure operational excellence as they scale their network across Southern Europe."

By consolidating legacy tools into a single, purpose-built platform, Atlante is positioned to increase efficiency, control costs, and expand its charging network more effectively driving progress toward Europe's climate and electrification goals.

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker empowers owners, operators, contractors, and other stakeholders to streamline and optimize the end-to-end asset lifecycle of critical infrastructure. As the leading global complete Asset Lifecycle Management platform, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like Vodafone, Ericsson, ENGIE, Telefonica, Cypress Creek Renewables, Cox, Iberdrola, EVgo, Vantage Towers, Southern Company, Zayo, Nextera, EDOTCO, E.On, Axione, and TEP efficiently plan, build, operate, and maintain millions of projects, sites, and assets. Sitetracker delivers operational excellence and creates full transparency across industries such as digital infrastructure, renewables, EV charging, utilities, and real estate by driving safe, efficient teams, ensuring healthy projects, and enabling organizations to manage scale, growth, and complexity. Trusted by hundreds of industry leaders, Sitetracker advances a more connected and sustainable future across the world. Manage What's Critical, with Sitetracker.

For more information, please request a demo.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261013631955/en/

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