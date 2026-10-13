Holafly launches Ultra, bringing health and wellbeing support to its global eSIM subscription

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holafly, the global leader in eSIMs for travellers, today announces the launch of its Ultra Plan, a new subscription tier combining unlimited mobile data, health and wellbeing services, and help with travel disruptions. Ultra is part of Holafly Plans and is mainly designed for travellers on the go, including digital nomads, students abroad and frequent travellers.

Recent research from MBO Partners found that 23% of American digital nomads cited travel burnout as a challenge, while 19% pointed to loneliness. Holafly's own research found that 47.5% of frequent and long-stay travellers surveyed had delayed or avoided medical care abroad despite feeling they needed it. Ultra was developed to respond to these everyday difficulties, helping travellers stay on the move without giving up something as basic as taking care of themselves.

"Being able to work from anywhere does not mean everyday worries disappear. Getting sick, feeling overwhelmed or dealing with a cancelled flight can be harder when you are far from familiar support," said Metin Kastro, Chief Operating Officer at Holafly. "With Ultra, we are extending our promise of peace of mind, helping travellers stay online and giving them someone to turn to when they need support."

Arranging that help separately can mean managing several providers and costs: Teladoc lists general medical consultations at $89 per visit without insurance, while BetterHelp's online therapy subscription typically costs 70-100 per week. At €84.9 per month, Ultra combines 24/7 doctor chat, unlimited mental wellbeing sessions, nutrition and personal training support, and online vet advice. The subscription also includes unlimited data in more than 160 destinations, unlimited hotspot, a local phone number, flight claim, luggage protection and 24/7 human customer support.

Flight claim supports travellers with eligible compensation claims, while luggage protection helps with claims involving lost, delayed or damaged baggage. Nutrition and personal training support help travellers maintain their routines while abroad, and the local phone number allows subscribers to receive texts, including two-factor authentication codes.

Ultra supports the aim of providing broader peace of mind and joins Light and Unlimited within Holafly Plans, expanding the ways Holafly helps people feel looked after while living, working and travelling abroad.

Media contact: press@holafly.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8acec64-9889-484b-84e9-f95a529c4f07