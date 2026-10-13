From ESS News Chinese battery manufacturer CATL and German energy storage system integrator Intilion have signed an agreement to jointly develop up to 3 GWh of sodium-ion battery energy storage projects across German-speaking Europe over the next five years. Intilion CEO Hubertus Jakobi announced the agreement in a LinkedIn post on Oct. 9, saying the companies intend to deploy CATL's sodium-ion battery solutions in the DACH markets of Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The agreement expands their established cooperation into an additional battery chemistry. The 3 GWh figure represents a development ...

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