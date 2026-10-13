The autonomous driving technology company is sharing results from road tests in Paris and offering test rides to European automakers

QCraft, a leading autonomous driving technology company, presented its QPilot Urban Navigation on Autopilot (NOA) system to a European audience for the first time today during the Paris Motor Show. During the show, the company is sharing results from road tests on city streets and highways in Paris and offering test rides to European automakers and partners, giving them a first-hand look at how the system handles local traffic.

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QCraft presented its QPilot Urban Navigation on Autopilot (NOA) system to a European audience for the first time today, 13 October, during the Paris Motor Show

QPilot is already on the road at scale. It has been installed in more than one million mass-produced vehicles, and QCraft has worked with more than 10 leading automakers on over 40 vehicle models. The Paris showcase is part of the company's effort to bring that production experience to carmakers in Europe.

Tested on the streets of Paris

QPilot Urban NOA uses 11 cameras and one LiDAR sensor, runs on a single-stage end-to-end architecture and supports both highway and urban driving. QCraft has adapted the system to the conditions European drivers deal with every day, from complex intersections and roundabouts to traffic lights and interactions with pedestrians and other vehicles.

The Paris road tests covered both urban and highway routes and included tight-curvature ramps, traffic-light recognition and collision avoidance involving pedestrians and motor vehicles. According to QCraft, the results show how the technology performs in real European traffic and mark a step toward wider deployment on European roads.

Safety built into the design

QPilot is built on QCraft's unified Physical AI architecture, integrating world models and reinforcement learning to enhance reasoning, decision-making and generalization across diverse driving scenarios. Its end-to-end design is developed to be interpretable, meaning driving decisions can be traced and verified, which is important in markets such as Europe that have strict functional safety requirements.

QCraft's guiding principle is that safety comes first and is non-negotiable on every vehicle it supports. The company reports an automatic emergency braking (AEB) false-trigger rate of less than one per 500,000 kilometers.

To help European customers move faster, QPilot comes with a cloud-based toolchain, developed from QCraft's mass-production work in China, that is designed to adapt the system to different vehicle models and automakers and could shorten deployment timelines.

"The Paris Motor Show gives automakers and partners the chance to see up close how QPilot performs on their own roads," said Dr. James Yu, Chairman and CEO of QCraft. "We have learned a great deal from putting our system into more than one million cars in China, and we are now applying that experience to the needs of the European market."

Growing presence in Europe

QCraft has set up its European headquarters in Munich, Germany, with local teams covering research and development, certification and business development. The company has achieved ASPICE CL2 and obtained ISO 26262 functional safety development process certification covering up to ASIL D, as well as ISO/SAE 21434:2021 automotive cybersecurity process certification.

After Paris, QCraft plans to expand its product range in Europe and push its driver-assistance solutions toward mass production in the region. It is also exploring other applications in Europe, including Level 4 (L4) autonomous logistics.

About QCraft

QCraft is a leading autonomous driving technology company. Founded in Silicon Valley in 2019, the company has deployed its technology with a range of leading global automakers. Powered by a world-class R&D team and partnerships with leading OEMs and tech companies, QCraft combines proven large-scale adoption with industry-leading safety and efficiency to bring autonomous driving into real life.

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