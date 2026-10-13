Gabe Vigh: The Chief Legal Officer Driving Razavi Law Group's Legal Strategy

The Orange County attorney behind the firm's approach to catastrophic injury cases

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / Across Southern California, Razavi Law Group is best known for a question: "Who Hurt You?" The campaign helped make the firm a familiar name in California legal advertising, but a memorable slogan doesn't win a serious injury case. A case is won through preparation, and much of that work runs through Gabe Vigh , the firm's Chief Legal Officer.

Vigh is an Orange County personal injury attorney who focuses on catastrophic and complex injury matters. His caseload includes serious motor vehicle collisions, pedestrian and bicycle collisions, slip-and-falls, wrongful deaths, brain injuries, and other neurological disorders resulting from injuries. Many of these cases include injuries that are life-changing. They are also the type of cases insurance companies fight the hardest and the outcome of the case can determine whether a family is able to recover financially from their losses.

From the Classroom to the Corner Office

Vigh earned his law degree at Chapman University's Fowler School of Law in Orange, California, and was admitted to the State Bar of California in 2016. He joined Razavi Law Group in 2021, as the firm in its early stages and helped build the reputation it has today. Since then, the firm has grown into a multi-state practice, launched a new employment law division, "Who Fired You?", in 2026, and continued to develop its litigation and trial practice throughout the entire legal team.

As Chief Legal Officer, Vigh helps ensure the firm's legal strategy keeps pace with that growth. His responsibilities include maintaining consistent standards for how cases are evaluated and prepared, as well as overseeing the approach to trial when settlement isn't the right answer. Vigh ensures that each case handled by the team is treated with the utmost care, support and urgency. He is also responsible for developing legal strategies for the firm's most challenging cases.

"Serious injury cases are won on preparation and communication," said Vigh. "Our job is to give every client both, from the first call to the final resolution."

Recognized by his Peers

Vigh's work has drawn significant recognition from the legal profession. He was named a Super Lawyers Rising Star in 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026 and appeared on the Best Lawyers "Ones to Watch" list in 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026. He is also a member of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, which is limited to fewer than 1% of attorneys nationwide. According to the firm, he has recovered more than $75 million for his clients.

Staying close to the Plaintiff Bar

Vigh also invests his time networking and learning within the broader legal community. He participated and graduated from CAALA's Plaintiff Trial Academy in 2022. In September he joined colleagues Ali Razavi , Veronica Buckels, and Tim Hunt at CAALA Vegas 2026, one of the largest annual gatherings of plaintiff attorneys, held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The three-day conference brings trial lawyers from California, Nevada and beyond together to discuss current legal issues and contemplate where plaintiff law is headed.

"Gabe brings the kind of trial-minded discipline our clients count on," said Ali Razavi, Founder and CEO of Razavi Law Group. "As we grow, he keeps our legal strategy sharp and our standards high."

What it means for Clients

For someone hurt in a serious accident in Orange County, the first question is often who will actually handle the case. At Razavi Law Group, that answer includes attorneys like Vigh, whose day-to-day focus is the kind of catastrophic injury matters that change lives. To learn more about Gabe Vigh and the firm's team, visit razavilawgroup.com or call (949) 802-2692.

About Razavi Law Group

Razavi Law Group, commonly referred to as the "Who Hurt You?" lawyers, is an Orange County-based personal injury and employment law firm representing clients throughout California and across multiple states. The firm handles motor vehicle accidents, catastrophic injuries, wrongful death, sexual assault, wrongful termination, workplace discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and wage and hour disputes. Learn more at razavilawgroup.com .

Media Contact

Razavi Law Group | media@razavilawgroup.com | (949) 802-2692

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

SOURCE: Razavi Law Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/gabe-vigh-the-chief-legal-officer-driving-razavi-law-groups-lega-1235836