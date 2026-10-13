French solar carport specialist Visionpark is expanding its portfolio with Atlas, a new range of single-arm precast concrete structures designed for residential, commercial and service-sector applications. The Atlas carports feature a self-ballasting design that eliminates the need for foundations or ground anchors. The structures are placed directly on the ground, with their own weight providing the ballast required for each configuration. According to the manufacturer, the design reduces civil engineering work and installation times. "Our goal is to offer a genuine energy station - designed ...

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