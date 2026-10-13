Following the launch of its Agentic Learning Platform, LearnUpon secures $50M in growth capital as enterprise customers including Waymo, Wayve, and World Rugby drive AI transformation.

LearnUpon, the leading Agentic Learning Platform, today announced access to a $50 million growth financing facility, in partnership with Claret Capital Partners. This strategic capital injection powers LearnUpon's ambitious expansion and ongoing organic and acquisition investment strategy in the Agentic Era.

As enterprise AI transformation accelerates, every role, across workforces, customer ecosystems, and association networks, is undergoing fundamental change. While capital expenditures continue to flow into AI infrastructure, LearnUpon asserts that the ultimate competitive advantage belongs to organisations that maximize human capability across every audience to unlock the value of those investments.

Shifting from Administrative Lift to Real-Time Execution

Traditionally, corporate and external learning ecosystems required significant operational overhead forcing teams into administrative maintenance rather than driving strategic business impact. To address this structural challenge, LearnUpon executed a multi-year R&D strategy to accelerate its Agentic Learning Platform.

Built for modern enterprises where speed is paramount, LearnUpon's Agentic architecture shifts operational effort away from manual administration:

Humans Lead the Strategy: Learning leaders and executive teams define overarching business goals, organisational vision, and compliance guardrails.

Learning leaders and executive teams define overarching business goals, organisational vision, and compliance guardrails. AI Agents Execute: Intelligent agents handle administrative workflows, real-time content curation, dynamic skill gap closing, and localized delivery-turning strategic intent into immediate action.

Accelerating Market Leadership

The $50 million facility from Claret Capital Partners underscores LearnUpon's financial strength and market momentum following years of sustained growth. This non-dilutive capital will directly fund accelerated product development, grow international market presence, and support strategic acquisition opportunities.

The investment builds on strong market adoption by innovative global brands and forward-thinking customers, such as Waymo, Wayve, and World Rugby, who rely on LearnUpon to deliver high-impact, essential learning solutions across their employees, customers, and member networks.

"We believe the real winner in the AI era won't just be the fastest technology, but the organizations that best unlock human potential," said Brendan Noud, CEO and Co-founder of LearnUpon. "This $50M facility fuels our vision to pioneer agentic learning. It gives us the financial strength to innovate aggressively, scale rapidly, and define the future of enterprise learning."

"LearnUpon has built a strong, scaled business and is now moving quickly to capture the opportunity agentic AI is creating in corporate learning. We're delighted to support the team as the company accelerates its organic and acquisition strategy," said Philip Treacy, Vice President, Claret Capital Partners.

For more information about the Agentic Learning Platform, please visit learnupon.com.

About LearnUpon

LearnUpon's Agentic Learning Platform is the LMS of the future, built to elevate human capability in the AI era. By pairing human ingenuity with specialized AI agents, the platform automates heavy administrative workflows to deliver hyper-personalised learning experiences, empowering learning leaders to recapture energy and elevate strategic impact.

About Claret Capital Partners

Claret Capital Partners is Europe's largest independent growth debt fund manager. Since 2013, the firm has raised €1.3bn in total capital, and invested more than €1.5bn through its funds, supporting over 210 SMEs across the technology, life sciences and impact sectors. Claret's team has been active in technology financing markets for over 25 years, providing innovative debt solutions that help entrepreneurs and their investors grow their companies while minimising dilution. Claret's Fund IV is backed by a range of institutional investors, including ISIF.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261013746905/en/

Contacts:

Touchdown PR

learnupon@touchdownpr.com