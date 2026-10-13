Acquisition adds more than 140 specialists and expands Accenture Song's ability to help organizations improve service, loyalty and growth

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Sagacity, a UK-based data and customer intelligence firm, strengthening Accenture Song's capacity to deliver AI-powered customer reinvention at scale. The acquisition directly addresses growing client demand to connect data, AI and operations infrastructure into unified, outcome-focused programs that drive measurable business results.

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Accenture Acquires Sagacity Solutions

Founded in 2005 by Anita Dougall, Malka Townshend and Harry Dougall, and headquartered in London, Sagacity brings differentiated data assets, AI-enabled technology and deep customer intelligence expertise. Combined with Accenture's industry, technology and customer operations capabilities, these strengths will help organizations turn customer insight into more personalized, proactive experiences at scale, from strategy and design through implementation and operations.

This move reflects Accenture's strategy of using acquisitions to scale in high-growth areas and deepen industry-specific capabilities in this case bringing together customer intelligence, AI and operational expertise at a scale that directly addresses how clients in industries with large customer bases and complex customer journeys, such as utilities, retail, banking and telecommunications, are looking to secure revenues and grow.

The addition of more than 140 professionals expands Accenture Song's UK and Ireland delivery capability across strategy, design, implementation and operations, enabling clients to move from customer insight to intelligent action faster and at greater scale than either organization could achieve independently.

"Our clients are increasingly looking to connect data, AI and operations to drive growth and reinvent customer experiences," said Sohel Aziz, senior managing director, Accenture Song, UK and Ireland. "Sagacity's deep expertise and outcome-focused approach will enhance our ability to help clients turn insight into action and achieve measurable results through intelligent customer operations. Together, we can help organizations move faster, make smarter decisions and create sustainable value."

"Joining Accenture represents an exciting opportunity to accelerate the impact of our people, data and technology," said Anita Dougall, CEO and co-founder of Sagacity. "By combining our expertise, data and know-how with Accenture's scale and innovation capabilities, we can help more organizations deliver meaningful business results."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "likely," "anticipates," "aspires," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "positioned," "outlook," "goal," "target," "strategy," and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance nor promises that goals or targets will be met, and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Many of the following risks, uncertainties and other factors identified below may be amplified by conflict in the Middle East, as well as any escalation or expansion of economic disruption or the conflict's current scope. These risks include, without limitation, risks that: the transaction might not achieve the anticipated benefits for Accenture; Accenture's results of operations have been, and may in the future be, adversely affected by volatile, negative or uncertain economic and geopolitical conditions and the effects of these conditions on the company's clients' businesses and levels of business activity; Accenture's business depends on generating and maintaining client demand for the company's solutions and services including through the adaptation and expansion of its solutions and services in response to ongoing changes in technology and offerings, and a significant reduction in such demand or an inability to respond to the evolving technological environment could materially affect the company's results of operations; risks and uncertainties related to the development and use of AI, including advanced AI, could harm the company's business, damage its reputation or give rise to legal or regulatory action; if Accenture is unable to match people and their skills with client demand around the world and attract and retain professionals with strong leadership skills, the company's business, the utilization rate of the company's professionals and the company's results of operations may be materially adversely affected; Accenture faces legal, reputational and financial risks from any failure to protect client and/or company data from security incidents or cyberattacks; the markets in which Accenture operates are highly competitive, and Accenture might not be able to compete effectively; if Accenture does not successfully manage and develop its relationships with its ecosystem partners or fails to anticipate and establish new alliances in new technologies, the company's results of operations could be adversely affected; Accenture's ability to attract and retain business and employees may depend on its reputation in the marketplace; Accenture's profitability could materially suffer due to pricing pressure, if the company is unable to remain competitive, if its cost-management strategies are unsuccessful or if it experiences delivery inefficiencies or fail to satisfy certain agreed-upon targets or specific service levels; changes in Accenture's level of taxes, as well as audits, investigations and tax proceedings, or changes in tax laws or in their interpretation or enforcement, could have a material adverse effect on the company's effective tax rate, results of operations, cash flows and financial condition; Accenture's results of operations could be materially adversely affected by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; Accenture's debt obligations could adversely affect its business and financial condition; as a result of Accenture's geographically diverse operations and strategy to continue to grow in key markets around the world, the company is more susceptible to certain risks; if Accenture is unable to manage the organizational challenges associated with its size, the company might be unable to achieve its business objectives; Accenture might not be successful at acquiring, investing in or integrating businesses, entering into joint ventures or divesting businesses; Accenture's business could be materially adversely affected if the company incurs legal liability; Accenture's work with government clients exposes the company to additional risks inherent in the government contracting environment; Accenture's global operations expose the company to numerous and sometimes conflicting legal and regulatory requirements; if Accenture is unable to protect or enforce its intellectual property rights or if Accenture's solutions or services infringe upon the intellectual property rights of others or the company loses its ability to utilize the intellectual property of others, its business could be adversely affected; Accenture may be subject to criticism and negative publicity related to its incorporation in Ireland; as well as the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the "Risk Factors" heading in Accenture plc's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this news release speak only as of the date they were made, and Accenture undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this news release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in Accenture's expectations.

About Accenture

Accenture helps the world's leading enterprises reinvent by building their digital core and unleashing the power of AI to create value at speed for organizations across industries. Our strategy is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and lead in the safe, widespread adoption of AI, and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. We bring together the talent of our approximately 814,000 people with proprietary assets and platforms, deep process and industry expertise, and leading ecosystem relationships to deliver end-to-end solutions and measurable outcomes at scale. Through our Reinvention Services, we offer broad expertise across Cybersecurity, Digital Core, Finance, Industry and Enterprise, Song, Supply Chain and Engineering, and Talent, with advanced capabilities in AI and Data, Industry and Process, and Technology. We serve approximately 9,000 clients and generated approximately $74 billion in FY26 revenue. Visit us at accenture.com.

Accenture Song accelerates growth and value for our clients through sustained customer relevance. Our capabilities span ideation to execution: growth, product and experience design; technology and experience platforms; creative, media and marketing strategy; and campaign, commerce transformation content and channel orchestration. With strong client relationships and deep industry expertise, we help our clients operate at the speed of life through the unlimited potential of imagination, technology and intelligence.

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Contacts:

Julie Bowyer

Accenture

+44 7956 513 714

julie.bowyer@accenture.com



Caroline Douglas

Accenture

+353 87 680 0074

caroline.douglas@accenture.com