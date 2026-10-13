RAEK Secures 26 SI Domains to Support Its Vision for the Super Intelligence Economy

Strategic registrations span data ownership, private computing, agent infrastructure and solar-powered compute, reinforcing the company's direction across RAEK Data, RAEK Edge and RAEK AI.

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / RAEK, the company building the data ownership layer for the AI economy, today announced the registration of 26 .si domains supporting its long-term vision for SI (Super Intelligence): a future in which businesses can benefit from increasingly capable intelligence while maintaining control over their data, infrastructure and how their information is used.

The portfolio includes PrivateCompute.si, FirstPartyData.si, AgentControl.si, SovereignCompute.si and SolarCompute.si, alongside additional domains addressing the data, context, memory and infrastructure that RAEK believes will become increasingly important as intelligence advances.

RAEK intends to develop selected domains into educational resources, focused campaigns and digital destinations supporting its three complementary pillars: RAEK Data, RAEK Edge and RAEK AI.

"As we look toward SI, the question is not simply how powerful intelligence can become. It is who controls the information that makes that intelligence useful," said Cory Crapes, CEO and co-founder of RAEK. "Businesses should not have to surrender control of their data to participate in the next generation of technology. We are building RAEK around giving them a different path."

Building the Foundation for Customer-Controlled SI

RAEK's long-term SI vision connects three requirements: a foundation of first-party data, infrastructure that customers can control, and intelligent applications that put that information to work.

RAEK Data provides the starting point by helping businesses capture, organize and activate first-party data. Through products including EchoID, RAEK helps businesses turn website activity into actionable information. Within the company's SI vision, that data provides business-specific context that can make intelligent systems more relevant and useful.

RAEK Edge extends control into the storage and computing environment. Its roadmap focuses on customer-controlled storage, private infrastructure and local processing, giving businesses greater choice over where information resides and where intelligence operates. RAEK views that control as an important foundation for organizations preparing for more capable systems and a potential SI future.

RAEK AI focuses on developing agents, applications and workflows that activate customer data within defined access and permissions. The objective is to help businesses move beyond collecting information to answering questions, supporting decisions and executing authorized tasks. These capabilities form the application layer of RAEK's broader SI strategy.

Together, the three pillars connect data ownership, infrastructure control and useful intelligence.

"Owning data is only the beginning. The larger opportunity is helping a business turn that data into intelligence it can actually use and control," Crapes said. "Our SI vision connects that entire journey: own the data, control the environment and deploy agents that put the information to work for the customer."

A Domain Portfolio Across the SI Opportunity

The 26 registered domains span several themes within RAEK's long-term SI vision:

Data ownership and first-party intelligence:

firstparty.si, firstpartydata.si, ownyourdata.si, datarights.si, datafund.si, dataclub.si and onpremdata.si.

Private computing and inference infrastructure:

privatecompute.si, sovereigncompute.si, inferencegrid.si, edgeinference.si and localinference.si.

Context, memory and customer-controlled agents:

contextlayer.si, memorylayer.si, modelmemory.si, modelcontext.si, privatememory.si, agentcontrol.si, trustedagents.si and sovereignagents.si.

Solar, energy and compute:

solarcompute.si, solarstorage.si, solardata.si and solarcloud.si.

Additional registrations:

raek.si and airi.si.

RAEK plans to develop these digital properties selectively as its content, partnerships and product roadmap progress. The portfolio provides addresses for communicating distinct parts of the company's SI vision without treating every registration as a separate product or business.

The registrations themselves do not announce operational SI capabilities, individual product launches or affiliations with third parties.

Exploring the Infrastructure Behind SI

The portfolio also reflects RAEK's interest in the physical infrastructure required to support increasingly capable intelligence.

Domains such as PrivateCompute.si, SovereignCompute.si and EdgeInference.si align with the company's focus on customer-controlled computing environments. SolarCompute.si, SolarStorage.si, SolarData.si and SolarCloud.si provide potential destinations for communicating a separate area of exploration under RAEK Edge: the relationship between energy generation, storage and computing infrastructure.

These energy-related concepts remain areas of strategic exploration rather than announcements of funded facilities or operational deployments.

"SI is not only a software conversation. It also raises questions about the data, computing capacity and energy behind that intelligence," Crapes said. "We want RAEK's strategy to address those foundations while remaining focused on practical outcomes for customers."

A Long-Term SI Vision Grounded in Customer Control

The company's immediate focus remains on practical capabilities businesses can use today, while its SI vision considers how data ownership, private infrastructure and intelligent applications can work together as technology advances.

"The more capable intelligence becomes, the more important it is for a business to know what data it controls, who can access it and what can be done with it," Crapes added. "Our direction remains straightforward: own the data, use the data and protect the data."

For this initiative, RAEK uses SI to mean Super Intelligence as a forward-looking branding interpretation. The .si extension remains Slovenia's country-code domain.

About RAEK

RAEK is building the data ownership layer for the AI economy. Through RAEK Data, RAEK Edge and RAEK AI, the company develops infrastructure designed to help businesses collect, organize, activate, protect and create greater value from the data they generate. Learn more at raek.ai.

Own the data. Use the data. Protect the data.

Media Contact

RAEK

(509) 850-0130

info@raekdata.com

SOURCE: RAEK

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/raek-secures-26-si-domains-to-support-its-vision-for-the-super-in-1235859