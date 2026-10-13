Qatar's installed power capacity will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% between 2025 and 2035, with solar expanding at a CAGR of 12.4% over the same period, according to a new report from GlobalData. The analytics company said Qatar is accelerating utility-scale solar deployment to diversify its power mix, reduce domestic gas consumption for power generation and curb emissions intensity. It said it expects renewables to account for 25.9% of total power capacity by 2035, up from 12% in 2025. "Qatar's power sector is shifting from total reliance on natural gas toward a structured ...

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