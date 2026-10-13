RedPlanet Berhad's IPO Oversubscribed By 85.28 Times

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / RedPlanet Berhad ("RedPlanet" or the "Company"), an enterprise ICT solutions provider specialising in geospatial solutions and intelligent rail solutions, which is set to transfer its listing from the LEAP Market to the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities") on 22 October 2026, is pleased to announce that the Company's share allocation to the Malaysian public under its Initial Public Offering ("IPO") has been oversubscribed by 85.28 times.

(From Left) Mr. Lian Wah Seng, Non-Independent Executive Director / Managing Director of RedPlanet Berhad; and Mr. Shahril Khuzairi Bin Abdullah, Independent Non-Executive Chairman of RedPlanet Berhad.

RedPlanet's IPO comprises a public issue of 70,000,000 new ordinary shares ("Issue Shares"), which were made available for application in the following manner:

20,540,000 shares available for application by the Malaysian public;

19,711,200 shares reserved for eligible directors, employees and persons who have contributed to the success of RedPlanet and its subsidiaries;

11,528,600 shares offered by way of private placement to selected investors; and

18,220,200 shares offered by way of private placement to Bumiputera investors approved by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry, Malaysia ("MITI").

The IPO also involves an offer for sale of 10,000,000 existing shares ("Offer Shares") by way of private placement to selected investors.

The Company received a total of 7,031 applications for 1,772,208,600 Issue Shares worth approximately RM336.72 million from the Malaysian public, representing an oversubscription rate of 85.28 times.

Meanwhile, the 19,711,200 Issue Shares made available for application by the Eligible Persons have been fully subscribed after applying the relevant clawback and reallocation provisions as set out in the Prospectus. The Placement Agent has also confirmed that the private placement tranches comprising 11,528,600 Issue Shares to selected investors, 18,220,200 Issue Shares to Bumiputera investors approved by MITI, and 10,000,000 Offer Shares to selected investors have been fully placed out.

Mr. Lian Wah Seng, Executive Director/ Managing Director of RedPlanet Berhad commented, "We are encouraged by the response to our IPO, which reflects investors' confidence in RedPlanet's business fundamentals, technical capabilities and long-term growth prospects. The support from the investment community strengthens our commitment to further scale our geospatial and intelligent rail solutions, enhance our project execution capabilities and continue delivering technology-driven solutions to customers across critical operational environments."

He added, "Our transfer listing to the ACE Market marks an important step in RedPlanet's corporate journey. With a broader public market platform, we aim to strengthen our market visibility, expand our investor base and position the Company for its next phase of growth as an enterprise ICT solutions provider with specialised capabilities in geospatial applications and rail safety technologies."

Mr. David Lim, Chief Executive Officer of UOB Kay Hian (M) Sdn Bhd said, "The demand for RedPlanet's IPO highlights investors' recognition of the Company's specialised position in the enterprise ICT solutions sector, supported by its capabilities in geospatial solutions, intelligent rail solutions and proprietary rail safety technology. We are pleased to support RedPlanet as it advances towards its ACE Market transfer listing and continues its next phase of growth."

UOB Kay Hian (M) Sdn Bhd ("UOBKH") being the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Underwriter and Placement Agent in conjunction with the IPO and ACE Market transfer listing, has confirmed that the private placement tranches have been fully placed out.

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ABOUT REDPLANET BERHAD

RedPlanet Berhad ("RedPlanet" or the "Company") is an enterprise ICT solutions provider principally involved in the provision of geospatial solutions, intelligent rail solutions and the trading of ICT solutions and ancillary hardware. The Company's geospatial solutions cover data collection, analytics, processing and application, enabling customers to visualise, manage and analyse geographical data for applications including operational planning, navigation, tracking, mapping and asset management. Its intelligent rail solutions are anchored by the proprietary Platform Intrusion Emergency Stop (PIES) System, a platform intrusion safety system designed to detect human intrusion on railway platforms, as well as related ancillary hardware including BLUCOR, its proprietary strain-sensitive sensor. RedPlanet has been listed on the LEAP Market of Bursa Securities since 4 August 2020 and is currently undertaking the transfer of its listing to the ACE Market of Bursa Securities.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn Bhd on behalf of RedPlanet Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Renee Toh

Email: r.toh@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: RedPlanet Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/redplanet-berhads-ipo-oversubscribed-by-85.28-times-1236217