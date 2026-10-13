



BEIJING, Oct 13, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - On September 14, Gartner released its Magic Quadrant for Server Virtualization Platforms. H3C CAS is positioned as a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Server Virtualization Platforms, making H3C one of the few Chinese vendors included in the report. This recognition reflects H3C CAS's continued innovation and capabilities in server virtualization.Beyond Virtualization: A Stable Foundation for Mission-Critical WorkloadsAs cloud computing continues to evolve, server virtualization remains a key foundation for enterprise IT infrastructure. At the same time, the growth of AI, diverse computing architectures, and the coexistence of virtual machines and containers are creating new requirements for virtualization platforms.H3C CAS has evolved from a compute virtualization platform into an enterprise virtualization and cloud management platform covering compute, storage, networking, security, and unified management. It supports x86, ARM, and a broad range of operating systems and hardware.Key capabilities include:1. Improved resource utilization with NVMe SSD-based intelligent memory overcommitment.2. Optimized VM scheduling with automatic VM NUMA binding.3. Support for AI workloads with capabilities such as vGPU live migration.From Virtual Machines to Containers: One Platform for Application ModernizationAs virtual machines and containers increasingly coexist in enterprise data centers, organizations need a unified infrastructure platform to support both traditional and cloud-native applications.H3C CAS integrates virtualization and cloud-native technologies through native Kubernetes integration and container cluster services, enabling unified management of VM and container resources.CAS also provides virtual networking and network services, including Open vSwitch, bandwidth management, traffic prioritization, firewalls, load balancing, and micro-segmentation. Support for RoCE v2 and SR-IOV further enables high-performance and AI workloads.Evolving Virtualization for the AI EraAs IT infrastructure evolves from server virtualization to cloud and AI infrastructure, enterprises continue to require stable, secure, efficient, and future-ready platforms.The Visionary positioning in the Gartner Magic Quadrant reflects the global competitiveness of H3C CAS in server virtualization. Today, CAS serves more than 15,000 customers, with 500,000+ CPUs running online, across industries including government, finance, education, and broadcasting and television.Looking ahead, H3C will continue to integrate server virtualization with AI computing, GPU resource management, and cloud-native technologies, helping customers build more efficient and intelligent infrastructure for next-generation data centers.Disclaimer:Source:Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Server Virtualization Platforms, 14 September 2026GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.H3CJingwen Zengzeng.jingwen@h3c.comhttps://www.h3c.com/en/Source: H3CCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.