Trifecta Gold Ltd.: Trifecta Gold Secures 100% Interest in Tombstone Gold Belt Projects, Yukon

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSXV:TG)(OTCQB:TRRFF) ("Trifecta" or the "Company") has completed its acquisition of a 100% interest in Mt. Hinton, Rye and nine other highly prospective gold and silver projects located in the Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt from Strategic Metals Ltd. ("Strategic"). The Company completed the acquisition by issuing a final payment of 6,265,000 common shares, effective October 13, 2026.

"This is a major milestone for Trifecta. Since securing the option on this exceptional portfolio, exploration investment in the Yukon has surged to record levels, with the Tombstone Gold Belt driving much of that momentum. More than 20 million ounces of gold have been discovered in the belt since 2020, underscoring the scale of the opportunity ahead of us," states CEO Richard Drechsler. "With strong shareholder support, we have completed our earn-in a full year ahead of schedule and secured 100% ownership of 11 highly prospective projects. We are energized by the opportunity ahead and remain sharply focused on making the next significant discovery while global attention is firmly on the Yukon."

Acquisition Terms

Under the terms of the Option Agreement announced March 1, 2024, Trifecta was granted a two-stage option to acquire a 100% interest in the Tombstone Belt projects subject to a 2% NSR payable to Strategic. Trifecta earned an initial 70% interest in the properties (the "First Option") by incurring aggregate exploration expenditures of $6 million before December 31, 2027 (now complete), issuing 305,000 Trifecta shares to Strategic (issued July 9, 2024) and granting Strategic a one percent (1%) net smelter return royalty interest in the properties.

Trifecta has elected to acquire the remaining 30% interest in the properties (the "Second Option") by issuing to Strategic 6,265,000 Shares, being the number of Shares equal to 9.99% of the issued and outstanding Shares following the issuance of those Shares and excluding any shares previously held by Strategic. The issued Shares are subject to a hold period in Canada until February 14, 2027. Strategic will retain an additional one percent (1%) net smelter return royalty interest. Trifecta can purchase the second royalty interest from Strategic for the payment of 1,500 ounces of gold or the cash equivalent.

Upon completion of the Second Option Strategic owns 8,296,579 common shares representing 13.2% of the outstanding common shares of Trifecta. Strategic holds the shares for investment purposes and has no current plan or intentions which relate to, or would result in, acquiring additional shares of Trifecta, disposing of shares of Trifecta, or any of the other actions enumerated in item (a) through (k) of Item 5 of Form 62-103F1 of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues ("NI 62-103"). Strategic may, from time to time in the future, depending on market conditions and its investment strategy, acquire additional securities of Trifecta in the open market or pursuant to privately negotiated transactions, sell all or a portion of its securities of Trifecta or take any of the other enumerated actions.

Early warning reports will be filed by Strategic in accordance with applicable securities laws and will be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Properties

The portfolio encompasses approximately 30,000 hectares across 11 highly prospective properties in the Yukon portion of the Tombstone Gold Belt: Mt. Hinton, Rye, Lance, Liam, Lois, Leroy, Luke, Leah, Lisa, Husky and Naws. Trifecta's initial exploration has focused on the properties with the most extensive historical data. While work to date has covered only a few projects, early results are encouraging and all 11 properties offer strong exploration potential.

The Rye Project is situated 14 km from the North Canol Road between two mid-Cretaceous granitic intrusions, which are important mineralizers for gold deposits and occurrences along the Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt. It lies in the eastern portion of the belt, 20 km south of Fireweed Metals Ltd.'s ("Fireweed") MacPass Project and within the Tu Li´dlini portion of the Kaska Nation's traditional territory. Trifecta announced preliminary surface results and the completion of a six-hole drill program on September 15, 2026. The Company is still awaiting final assay results from this work.

The Mt. Hinton gold-silver project lies within the Keno Hill District of the Tombstone Gold Belt, ideally located immediately southeast of Hecla Mining Company's ("Helca") Keno Hill Silver Mining Project, 25 km east-southeast of Banyan Gold's AurMac Deposit. Mt. Hinton is a road accessible, camp scale property with over 60 precious metals veins identified to date. Mt. Hinton is a direct extension of the stratigraphy that hosts Hecla's Keno Hill Mines and much of the historical exploration at Mt. Hinton focused on these veins. Visible gold has been found in many of the known veins resulting in many bonanza grade (>100 g/t gold) assays being reported from surface grab and chip samples.

Located midway between Mt. Hinton and Rye, the Lance property is centered on a multi-square kilometre gold- bismuth- and arsenic-in-soil anomaly that coincides with a magnetic low. Prospecting in 2023, in the western part of the project, discovered sheeted quartz veining within a secondary soil anomaly of a similar character.

Liam, Lois, Leroy, Luke, Leah, Lisa, Husky and Naws are earlier stage targets that were staked on the same regional stream sediment signatures that mark all the known deposits and major discoveries in the Tombstone Belt. Trifecta is awaiting results from work completed at Liam and Lois during summer 2026.

Upcoming Events

Trifecta Gold management will be attending and/or presenting at the following events:

TAKESTOCK Investor Series - Calgary, AB: November 4, 2026

Yukon Geoscience Forum - Whitehorse, YK: November 16-19, 2026

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QAQC)

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Trifecta's Vice President, Jackson Morton, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Tombstone Gold Belt

Extending more than 1000 km from the Fairbanks district in Alaska eastward across the entire width of Yukon, the Tombstone Gold Belt hosts many large Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold System (RIRGS) mines such as Fort Knox in Alaska (>10 million oz), Eagle and Olive in Yukon (>4 million oz) and the past-producing Brewery Creek Mine, also in Yukon. Since May 2020 over 20 million additional ounces of gold have been discovered in the Yukon portion of the belt, including Snowline Gold's Tier 1 Valley discovery, Sitka Gold's RC deposit, Banyan Gold's AurMac deposits and Victoria Gold's Raven deposit.

Tombstone Gold Belt systems are characterized by sheeted, auriferous quartz veins forming in the carapace zones of Cretaceous-age plutons. They have a characteristic geochemical signature with a gold-bismuth-tellurium±tungsten core within a broader gold-arsenic halo. The deposits are found within and surrounding the reduced intrusions and typically exhibit a geophysical signature comprising a magnetic low (ie. reduced) coinciding with a conductivity low. Veining in RIRGS is typically zoned with a core of sheeted veins surrounded by more discrete gold-arsenic veins and more distal silver-lead-zinc veins.

About Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Trifecta is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration company dedicated to increasing shareholder value through the discovery and development of 100% held gold projects in mining friendly jurisdictions. Trifecta's current focus is Mt. Hinton, Rye and 9 other highly prospective, intrusion-related gold projects located in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt where over 20 million ounces of gold have been discovered since May 2020. The Company's Eureka Project hosts an 8 x 2.5 kilometre belt of surface showings and anomalous gold-in-soil that straddle the headwaters of two of the most productive placer creeks in Yukon's southern Klondike Goldfields. Trifecta's Treble Project covers a large hydrothermal system, located midway between Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino Deposit, the largest copper and gold deposit in the Yukon, and Rockhaven Resources Ltd.'s Klaza Deposit, a high-grade gold-silver deposit. The Company's Yuge Project (aka Pearl Gold Project), located in northern Nevada, is under option to Nortec Minerals.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Richard Drechsler"

President and CEO

For further information concerning Trifecta or its various exploration projects please visit www.trifectagold.com or contact:

Corporate Information

Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Richard Drechsler

President and CEO

Tel: (604) 687-2522

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Trifecta Gold Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/trifecta-gold-secures-100-interest-in-tombstone-gold-belt-projects-yukon-1235584