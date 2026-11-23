Trifecta Sells its Rye and Lansing Projects to Snowline Gold

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2026 / Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSX-V:TG)(OTCQB:TRRFF) ("Trifecta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a definitive asset purchase and sale agreement dated November 22, 2026, with Snowline Gold Corp.'s wholly-owned subsidiary, Senoa Gold Corp. (collectively, "Snowline") to sell a 100% interest in the Rye and Lansing Projects (collectively, the "Projects"). The Lansing Projects include Lance, Liam, Lois, Leroy, Luke, Leah, Lisa, Husky, and Naws

Terms of the transaction:

Snowline will acquire a 100% interest in the Rye and Lansing Projects by making a $2,000,000 cash payment to Trifecta. Trifecta will retain a 2% net smelter returns royalty on 95 recently staked Lance quartz claims ("Lance West"), 1% of which can be purchased for 1,500 ounces of gold or the cash equivalent. In addition, all Projects are subject to defined resource payments (the "Defined Resource Payment") of $3 per ounce of gold as defined in a National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects or equivalent resource. The Defined Resource Payments include a 1-kilometre area of interest around the existing claims.

"This transaction provides Trifecta with non-dilutive capital to facilitate exploration at its highly prospective 100% owned, road accessible Mt. Hinton Project in 2027 while maintaining some exposure to future discoveries in the belt," states Richard Drechsler. "This disposition reflects our disciplined approach to monetizing non-core assets. Upon closing, the Company will have a cash position of roughly $4 million, 3 wholly owned projects, 3 NSR royalty interests and one project optioned-out to a third party."

Completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Lance West comprises 95 recently staked quartz claims that adjoin the Lance Project in the central portion of the Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt. The Lance West claims remain subject to granting by the Mayo Mining Recorder's Office.

Mt. Hinton is in one of Canada's most prolific precious metals camps. The property covers the gold rich extension of the vein system currently being mined by Hecla Mining at Keno Hill. Over 60 veins have been discovered at Mt. Hinton to date, yet the project has seen very little diamond drilling with over 90% of all diamond drilling being completed in 2020 by Strategic Metals Ltd. The 2020 drill program returned many highlight results that have not been followed up, including:

6.44 g/t gold over 12.14 metres (Southwest Zone);

3.86 g/t gold and 182 g/t silver over 9.75 m (Southwest Zone);

6.74 g/t gold and 186 g/t silver over 7.25 m, including 1.77 m grading 22.7 g/t gold and 514 g/t silver (Granite North Zone); and,

5.73 g/t gold over 5.07 m, including 17.0 g/t gold over 1.56 m (Granite North Zone).

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QAQC)

The drill results in this news release are historical and appear in the NI 43-101 technical report on the Mt. Hinton Project by Jean Pautler, P.Geo., dated October 13, 2023. Reported intervals are downhole core lengths, and true widths are not known.

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Trifecta's Vice President, Jackson Morton, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

About Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Trifecta is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration company dedicated to increasing shareholder value through the discovery and development of 100% held gold projects in mining friendly jurisdictions. Trifecta holds a 100% interest in Mt. Hinton which is located directly south from Hecla Mining's Keno Hill Mine and hosts over 60 known gold-rich veins. The Company's Eureka Project hosts an 8 x 2.5 kilometre belt of surface showings and anomalous gold-in-soil that straddle the headwaters of two of the most productive placer creeks in Yukon's southern Klondike Goldfields. Trifecta's Treble Project covers a large hydrothermal system, located midway between Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino Deposit, the largest copper and gold deposit in the Yukon, and Rockhaven Resources Ltd.'s Klaza Deposit, a high-grade gold-silver deposit. The Company's Yuge (Pearl Gold) Project, located in northern Nevada is under option to Nortec Minerals.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Richard Drechsler"

President and CEO

For further information concerning Trifecta or its various exploration projects please visit www.trifectagold.com or contact:

Corporate Information

Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Richard Drechsler

President and CEO

Tel: (604) 687-2522

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Trifecta Gold Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/trifecta-gold-to-re-focus-on-mt.-hinton-with-non-dilutive-financing-1255523