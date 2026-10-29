Trifecta Gold Ltd.: Trifecta Gold Announces Drill Results from Rye Project, Yukon

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 29, 2026 / Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSXV:TG)(OTCQB:TRRFF) ("Trifecta" or the "Company") has received results from its 2026 drill campaign at the Rye Project, one of eleven wholly-owned Tombstone Gold Belt targets where the Company is exploring for Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold Systems ("RIRGS") in a belt that includes current and former producers and major new discoveries such as Snowline Gold's Valley deposit. Rye is situated 14 km from the North Canol Road in the eastern portion of Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt.

The 2026 program tested the Itsi Zone sheeted vein swarm and the Empire Fault, a greater than 1 km long, north-trending structure with outcropping, vein-hosted tin-silver mineralization. The Company completed 1,852 m in six holes, depicted on Figure 1, with highlights detailed in the table below:

Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Bi (ppm) Te (ppm) RY-26-07 165.19 190.92 25.73 0.10 17.4 0.21 101 0.05 RY-26-07 256.03 296.00 39.97 0.28 7.4 0.08 236 1.01 including 262.07 282.00 19.93 0.39 6.4 0.07 317 1.45 RY-26-08 234.00 236.23 2.23 <0.005 32.8 0.01 0.4 0.03 RY-26-11 140.21 141.23 1.02 0.19 7.8 0.12 192 1.61 and 141.23 148.62 7.39 0.03 1.9 0.01 15 0.48

* Intervals are drilled core lengths; true widths are not known.

"Our systematic exploration process is designed to identify attractive targets and test them for scale in a capital efficient manner, we will now shift our focus to other exciting prospects within our recently acquired portfolio" states Richard Drechsler, President and CEO.

RY-26-07 was collared 300 m north of RY-25-01 and was directed toward the Itsi Zone and Empire Fault but deviated from its planned path and did not reach the fault. It cut a copper-silver zone from 165.19 m to 190.92 m and a broader gold zone from 256.03 m to 296.00 m, in which every sample returned 0.1 g/t gold or more. The gold zone is associated with elevated bismuth (236 ppm average) and tellurium (1.01 ppm average), representing the same gold-bismuth-tellurium association identified in hole RY-25-01.

RY-26-08, RY-26-09 and RY-26-11 tested the Empire Fault. RY-26-08 and -09 were collared 140 m northeast of hole RY-25-04, which bottomed in 1.97 m grading 1,465 g/t silver, 0.22% copper and 0.97% WO3. RY-26-08 successfully reached the fault, intersecting a zone of intensely broken rock and gouge; however, due to drilling difficulties it failed to cut fully through it. The last two samples from this hole returned 24.7 g/t and 39.3 g/t silver. RY-26-09 was drilled down dip and did not intersect the target structure nor return any significant results. RY-26-11 successfully drilled through the fault zone, which at this location is approximately 15 m wide. It cut a 1.02 m sulphide-rich interval carrying 0.19 g/t gold, 192 ppm bismuth, 1.61 ppm tellurium and 0.12% copper, immediately followed by 7.39 m averaging 143 ppm antimony and 202 ppm lead.

Holes RY-26-10 and RY-26-12 returned no significant results.

Figure 1 - Rye Project 2025 and 2026 drill holes plotted thematically with vein density, along with gold-in-rock values and selected drill intercepts

Upcoming Events

Trifecta Gold management will be attending and/or presenting at the following events:

TAKESTOCK Investor Series - Calgary, AB: November 4, 2026

Yukon Geoscience Forum - Whitehorse, YK: November 16-19, 2026

Sphene Capital Mining Dinner Series - Germany: November 23-26, 2026

Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QAQC)

All analyses of core samples from the 2026 Rye program were performed by ALS Minerals with sample preparation in Whitehorse and assays and geochemical analyses in North Vancouver. Samples were routinely analyzed for gold by a 30 g fire assay followed by atomic absorption spectroscopy (Au-AA23) and 48 other elements by inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ME-MS61L).

Rigorous procedures were in place regarding sample collection, chain of custody and data entry. Certified assay standards, coarse reject duplicates, field duplicates and blanks were routinely inserted into the sample stream to ensure integrity of the assay process. All 23 results for the certified gold standard CDN-W-6 were within three standard deviations of the certified value, 22 of them within two, with no systematic bias. All 24 blanks returned less than 0.01 g/t gold. One standard had insufficient material for some over-limit analyses. It was replaced with a certified standard (OREAS 64) for re-analysis of the surrounding samples in three batches, and the results received to date are within acceptable limits. The Company considers the QA/QC results acceptable for the purposes of this release.

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Trifecta's Vice President, Jackson Morton, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Tombstone Gold Belt

Extending more than 1000 km from the Fairbanks district in Alaska eastward across the entire width of Yukon, the Tombstone Gold Belt hosts many large Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold System (RIRGS) mines such as Fort Knox in Alaska (>10 million oz), Eagle and Olive in Yukon (>4 million oz) and the past-producing Brewery Creek Mine, also in Yukon. Since May 2020 over 20 million additional ounces of gold have been discovered in the Yukon portion of the belt, including Snowline Gold's Tier 1 Valley discovery, Sitka Gold's RC deposit, Banyan Gold's AurMac deposits and Victoria Gold's Raven deposit.

Tombstone Gold Belt systems are characterized by sheeted, auriferous quartz veins forming in the carapace zones of Cretaceous-age plutons. They have a characteristic geochemical signature with a gold-bismuth-tellurium±tungsten core within a broader gold-arsenic halo. The deposits are found within and surrounding the reduced intrusions and typically exhibit a geophysical signature comprising a magnetic low (ie. reduced) coinciding with a conductivity low. Veining in RIRGS is typically zoned with a core of sheeted veins surrounded by more discrete gold-arsenic veins and more distal silver-lead-zinc veins.

About Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Trifecta is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration company dedicated to increasing shareholder value through the discovery and development of 100% held gold projects in mining friendly jurisdictions. Trifecta holds a 100% interest in Mt. Hinton and 10 other highly prospective, intrusion-related gold projects located in Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt where over 20 million ounces of gold have been discovered since May 2020. The Company's Eureka Project hosts an 8 x 2.5 kilometre belt of surface showings and anomalous gold-in-soil that straddle the headwaters of two of the most productive placer creeks in Yukon's southern Klondike Goldfields. Trifecta's Treble Project covers a large hydrothermal system, located midway between Western Copper and Gold Corporation's Casino Deposit, the largest copper and gold deposit in the Yukon, and Rockhaven Resources Ltd.'s Klaza Deposit, a high-grade gold-silver deposit. The Company's Yuge (Pearl Gold) Project, located in northern Nevada is under option to Nortec Minerals.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Richard Drechsler"

President and CEO

For further information concerning Trifecta or its various exploration projects please visit www.trifectagold.com or contact:

Corporate Information

Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Richard Drechsler

President and CEO

Tel: (604) 687-2522

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Trifecta Gold Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/trifecta-gold-announces-drill-results-from-rye-project-yukon-1243494