INEO Tech Corp.: INEO Reports 47% Fiscal 2026 Revenue Growth as Q4 Revenue Reaches Record $1.03 Million

Fourth-quarter revenue increases 76% sequentially and 170% year over year as INEO enters fiscal 2027 with expanding customer opportunities

SURREY, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / INEO Tech Corp. (TSX-V:INEO)(OTCQB:INEOF)(FSE:0OQ) (the "Company" or "INEO"), a provider of connected entrance infrastructure for modern retail, today announced its audited financial results for the year ended June 30, 2026.

Revenue for fiscal 2026 increased 47.3% to $2,076,691, compared with $1,410,270 in fiscal 2025. Gross profit increased 46.0% to $889,519, compared with $609,180 in the prior year.

Revenue growth accelerated significantly during the second half of the year. Fourth-quarter revenue reached a record $1,030,946, an increase of approximately 76% from $586,589 in the third quarter and 170% from $382,311 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. Q4 alone represented approximately 50% of INEO's total fiscal 2026 revenue.

The Company's loss prevention business, including the sale of Electronic Article Surveillance systems, was the primary driver of annual revenue growth, with loss prevention revenue increasing to $1,552,018 from $716,493, an increase of approximately 117%.

INEO also continued to build the recurring component of its business. Retail media revenue recognized over time increased 57.5% to $221,457 from $140,575 in fiscal 2025. Retail media includes advertising revenue on INEO Welcoming Systems, recurring subscription revenue and licensing arrangements.

"Fiscal 2026 was the year the commercial foundation we have been building began to translate into meaningful revenue growth," said Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO. "The acceleration was particularly evident in the second half of the year, culminating in record fourth-quarter revenue of $1.03 million. Most importantly, we continued to expand the installed base which supports our recurring platform business."

"Our focus entering fiscal 2027 is to convert customer orders into shipments, deploy those systems successfully and continue growing the recurring revenue base which comes with a larger installed footprint."

Fiscal 2026 Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 47.3% to $2,076,691, compared with $1,410,270 in fiscal 2025.

Q4 revenue reached a record $1,030,946, up approximately 76% sequentially from Q3 and 170% from $382,311 in Q4 fiscal 2025.

Q4 represented approximately 50% of full-year revenue.

Gross profit increased 46.0% to $889,519, compared with $609,180.

Loss prevention revenue increased approximately 117% to $1,552,018, compared with $716,493.

Retail media revenue recognized over time, including recurring subscription revenue, increased 57.5% to $221,457, compared with $140,575.

Net loss narrowed to $3,383,352, compared with $3,586,586 in fiscal 2025.

Cash at June 30, 2026 was $940,879, compared with $110,909 at June 30, 2025.

Total assets increased to $4,335,602, compared with $2,644,304.

Shareholders' equity improved to $269,818, compared with a shareholders' deficiency of $1,085,862 at June 30, 2025.

The Company's fiscal 2026 audited consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis are available under INEO's profile on SEDAR+ and on the Company's investor website.

INEO Tech Corp.

Per: "Kyle Hall"

Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer and Director

About INEO Tech Corp. (TSX-V:INEO)(OTCQB:INEOF)(FSE:0OQ)

INEO builds connected entrance infrastructure for modern retail.

The Company's patented technology combines electronic article surveillance, digital display screens, edge processing and cloud-based services into one managed front-of-store system. INEO's platform helps retailers address loss prevention, retail media, analytics, remote monitoring and operational visibility through infrastructure positioned at one of the most important locations in retail, the store entrance.

INEO is headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia and its shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO", on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "INEOF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "0OQ".

For more information, visit www.ineotechcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the Company's strategy, shipment volumes, conversion of customer orders into revenue, expansion of its installed base, growth of its recurring subscription and platform revenue, customer opportunities and the market opportunity for INEO's products and services. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. INEO undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investor Relations Contact

Kyle Hall

CEO, INEO Tech Corp.

604-244-1895

investors@ineotechcorp.com

www.ineotechcorp.com

SOURCE: INEO Tech Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/ineo-reports-47-fiscal-2026-revenue-growth-as-q4-revenue-reaches-record-1.03-m-1236183