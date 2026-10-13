Multi-community award brings property-wide connectivity and 24/7/365 human support to 500+ units in Ohio, Iowa and Kentucky

Columbia, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - Elauwit Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELWT) ("Elauwit" or the "Company"), a national managed services provider of turnkey broadband and property-wide WiFi networks serving multifamily, student housing, and senior living communities, today announced it has been selected by Avenue Living, one of North America's largest private real estate owner-operators, to design, build, and support managed WiFi networks at three communities in the company's U.S. multifamily portfolio.

The awarded communities total 530 units across three states: Hyde Park Flats in Cincinnati, Ohio; Blue Ridge Commons in Altoona, Iowa; and Garden Estates in Lexington, Kentucky. Each community is an existing property that will transition from resident-by-resident retail internet to a single, property-wide managed network with universal service to every unit.

Elauwit was selected through a competitive request-for-proposal process managed by ROVR. Network construction is underway, with activation targeted for December 2026.

"Avenue Living manages more than 21,500 apartment homes across the North American heartland, and they evaluate every vendor on execution," said Dan McDonough, Executive Chairman of Elauwit Connection. "Winning three communities at once tells us our model is working for the exact kind of owner we built it for: disciplined, multi-market operators who want one accountable partner for the network and the resident experience. These first awards with an owner open the door to future opportunities across the owner's portfolio once they see how working with Elauwit can increase resident satisfaction and improve property financial returns."

Each community will receive a managed network built on Cambium Networks Wi-Fi 6 access points in every unit, common-area and outdoor amenity coverage, and Elauwit's 24/7/365 support center, where humans answer in under 35 seconds. Residents receive property-wide connectivity from move-in day with no installer appointments and no waiting on a router.

The three communities represent Elauwit's first awards with Avenue Living, which owns and operates apartment communities across 20 U.S. states. Elauwit looks forward to supporting Avenue Living as it continues to grow its U.S. portfolio.

The awards contribute to Elauwit's contracted unit growth in 2026. As reported in the Company's second quarter 2026 results, Elauwit ended the quarter with 42,687 contracted units, up 33 percent year over year, and expects to exceed 50,000 contracted units before year-end.

About Avenue Living

Avenue Living is a property owner-operator with over $8.5 billion in assets under management across more than 50 markets in Canada and the United States. The firm's multi-family division manages more than 21,500 doors throughout the North American heartland. Visit: www.avenuelivingam.com

About Elauwit Connection (NASDAQ: ELWT)

Elauwit is a publicly traded connectivity MSP dedicated to rental communities, including multifamily properties, student housing, and senior living. Elauwit designs, builds, and operates managed networks, backed by a service model that treats property teams and residents like a relationship, not an account number.

With dependable connections, exceptional resident support, and no-upfront-cost options, Elauwit helps owners deliver premium connectivity as a competitive advantage, supporting new revenue, resident retention and increased asset value.

Visit: www.elauwit.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company's future financial results, the Company's growth strategies and pipeline, and its performance as a public company. The words "anticipate," "believe," "can," "expect," "future," "opportunities," "potential," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company's ability to improve its financial performance and achieve its growth objectives, and other factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2026 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

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