Swiss consultancy Pexapark's EURO Composite Index rose 5% in September, driven by higher forward electricity prices across most European markets. Rising gas prices pushed up power purchase agreement (PPA) fair values, although calibration adjustments also contributed to the increase. Great Britain recorded the largest monthly increase, at 10.9%, followed by Italy and Poland (6.9% each), the Nordic countries (4.3%) and the Netherlands (4.1%). Germany and France posted increases of 3.6% and 3.1%, respectively. The Iberian Peninsula was the exception, with PPA prices falling 3.5% in Spain and 1.4% ...

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