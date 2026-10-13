New research from Samsung shows that Europeans are choosing smartphones with two things in mind: their life today and what they want to do next

If you've ever bought running shoes for the runner you hoped to become or luggage for a yet to be planned trip, you're not alone. New research from Samsung reveals that Europeans1 take a similar aspirational approach when choosing a smartphone.

More than two thirds (66%2) of Europeans surveyed1 chose their current smartphone with at least one interest they wanted to pursue in mind, with interests ranging from entertainment and side hustles to gaming, travel and content creation. In fact, almost half (46%3) consider their ambitions when making technology choices, including 24% who say their choices are primarily shaped by the life they aspire to lead. Additionally, almost a third (28%) reported that they chose their current smartphone to better reflect their personal style.

Having a variety of options to choose from is important when considering the wide range of aspirations and focuses of European consumers.

Big ambitions, everyday needs

Europeans1 may be choosing smartphones with future goals in mind, but everyday functionality can shape how easily they follow through on those ambitions:

Battery life: More than a third of Europeans (36%) say having to charge their phone too often is one of their biggest frustrations, potentially creating interruptions or even forcing them to prioritise how they use their device.

More than a third of Europeans (36%) say having to charge their phone too often is one of their biggest frustrations, potentially creating interruptions or even forcing them to prioritise how they use their device. Switching between apps: Almost one in five (18%) are frustrated by constantly moving between apps to complete a task, rather than being able to keep everything they need open at the same time.

Almost one in five (18%) are frustrated by constantly moving between apps to complete a task, rather than being able to keep everything they need open at the same time. Screen space: Fourteen percent (14%) say they do not always have enough screen space, making tasks like working or gaming more challenging on the go, with 13% citing the need to switch to a larger-screen device to finish something they started on their phone.

Fourteen percent (14%) say they do not always have enough screen space, making tasks like working or gaming more challenging on the go, with 13% citing the need to switch to a larger-screen device to finish something they started on their phone. Privacy in public: For some, the challenge goes beyond making tasks harder to complete. More than a quarter (27%) of Europeans surveyed have stopped or avoided online or mobile banking in public because someone nearby might see their screen, suggesting that privacy concerns can affect what people feel comfortable doing on their phone when out and about.

Could a different phone be a better fit?

The focus on how a phone fits into everyday life is also shaping what people look for when choosing their next device. Once the basics are covered, speed/ performance lead the way (22%) as the priority feature in future smartphone purchases. Almost as many (20%) want to be able to do more without moving to a larger-screen device, while 15% want a thinner, more portable design.

For almost a quarter (23%) of Europeans1, the right feature for something they regularly do could make them more open to considering a different type of smartphone. Privacy could also be a deciding factor. Almost one in five (18%) say greater privacy when using their phone around other people could encourage them to consider a different type of smartphone.

Younger adults are also particularly open to different form factors. Just over one in five (21%) of 25-34-year-olds surveyed1 would consider a regular-sized phone that unfolds into a small tablet, while almost a quarter (23%) say a lighter or thinner smartphone that better suited their lifestyle could make them reconsider their usual choice.

The findings suggest that what Europeans want from their next smartphone is simple: technology that works well for everyday life, while making it easier to do more of the things that matter to them.

Benjamin Braun, Chief Marketing Officer at Samsung Europe said: "People rely on their smartphones to help them stay connected, productive, entertained and organised throughout the day. But even small frustrations can disrupt those experiences and make everyday tasks more difficult than they need to be.

The right smartphone should help remove those frictions, making the things people do every day easier and the things they want to pursue more achievable. Because everyone uses their phone differently, choice matters. That's why we developed not one, but three types of folding smartphones along with bar-type devices to fit all needs, helping people find a smartphone that fits their life today and supports their future".

Your Life, Your Galaxy

Different lives call for different phones, and Samsung's Galaxy portfolio is built around giving people that choice.

For privacy, Galaxy S26 Ultra's built-in Privacy Display helps make sensitive content harder for people nearby to see. For style, Galaxy Z Flip8 brings personalisation and self-expression into a compact foldable design. For productivity, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra's expansive display and Multi Window create a more flexible workspace for managing multiple tasks and apps at once. And for entertainment on the move, Galaxy Z Fold8 delivers an immersive experience for streaming, gaming and more, all in a light, portable design.

To find out more about Samsung's latest Galaxy smartphones and find the device that best fits what matters to you, visit Samsung.com.

Notes to editors:

1 Survey of 5,001 consumers aged 18+ across France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK conducted by Censuswide between 25 September and 30 September 2026. Censuswide is a member of the Market Research Society (MRS) and the British Polling Council (BPC), and a signatory of the Global Data Quality Pledge. Censuswide adheres to the MRS Code of Conduct and ESOMAR principles.

2 'I wanted a phone that better reflected my personal style', 'I wanted to be more organised or manage everyday life more easily', 'I wanted to watch more entertainment or enjoy it in a better way', 'I wanted to do more for work, a side hustle or my own projects', 'I wanted to game more', 'I wanted to travel or explore more', 'I wanted to create more content or become a content creator' responses combined

3 'I mainly think about the life I aspire to lead and the things I want to do in the future' and 'The life I live now and the life I aspire to in the future influence me equally' responses combined

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261013602116/en/

Contacts:

Media enquiries Nicki Cooper (Nicki.cooper@samsung.com)