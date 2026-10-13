New preclinical data to be presented on proprietary AAV-PN capsid variant engineered for widespread CNS transduction and preferential neuronal targeting

Additional presentations highlight engineered kidney-targeting capsids and therapeutic programs for Huntington's disease and CLN2 Batten disease

Latus Bio, Inc. (Latus), a biotechnology company engineering gene therapies at scale, today announced that four abstracts have been accepted for poster presentation at the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT) 33rd Annual Congress, taking place October 27-30, 2026, in Hamburg, Germany. The presentations will highlight advances across Latus' integrated discovery engine and therapeutic pipeline, including proprietary CNS- and kidney-targeting AAV capsids and lead programs for Huntington's disease and late-infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2 (CLN2) Batten disease.

Latus will present new preclinical data from a proprietary engineered AAV pan-neuronal (PN) capsid variant designed to enable broad and efficient CNS transduction and neuronal targeting, and preclinical data from a novel engineered kidney capsid that enables transduction across disease-relevant kidney cell types.

Latus will also present preclinical data on its lead therapeutic programs, including computational modeling and preclinical data supporting the LTS-201 program, an investigational AAV gene therapy for Huntington's disease (HD) designed to address somatic instability (SI) through reduction of MSH3 expression. LTS-201 combines Latus' engineered AAV-DB-3 capsid variant, designed to target neuronal populations implicated in HD, including basal ganglia and cortical projection neurons, with an artificial microRNA engineered for selective lowering of MSH3 expression. A fourth poster will present preclinical data on LTS-101, being developed for CLN2 Batten disease, which uses Latus' AAV-Ep+ capsid variant to deliver human TPP1.

Poster Presentations

Title: LTS-101: An Intracerebroventricular Delivered AAV Gene Therapy Using a Novel Capsid Variant for the Treatment of CLN2 Batten Disease

Poster ID: P0479

Date Time: Wednesday, October 28, 2026, 1:30 PM-3:30 PM CET

Session: Poster Session 1

Title: Computational Modeling and Preclinical Evidence Supporting LTS-201, an MSH3-Lowering Therapy for Huntington's Disease

Poster ID: P0480

Date Time: Thursday, October 29, 2026, 2:00 PM-4:00 PM CET

Session: Poster Session 2

Title: Neuronal-tropic AAV Capsid Variants for Efficient Brain and Spinal Cord Transduction After Direct CNS Delivery

Poster ID: P0486

Date Time: Thursday, October 29, 2026, 2:00 PM-4:00 PM CET

Session: Poster Session 2

Title: Engineering Novel Kidney-tropic AAV Capsids for Enhanced Gene Therapy in Renal Disease

Poster ID: P0050

Date Time: Thursday, October 29, 2026, 2:00 PM-4:00 PM CET

Session: Poster Session 2

The accepted abstracts are available online for congress registrants.

About Latus Bio

Latus is a biotechnology company dedicated to addressing devastating CNS and peripheral diseases via innovative and scalable gene therapies. The Company is advancing a broad therapeutics pipeline based on novel AAV capsid variants with potency and specificity. Latus is powered by a diverse team of visionary scientists, experienced clinicians, and leading industry executives. The Company has offices in Philadelphia, PA and in the Seaport in Boston, MA. For more information, visit www.latusbio.com.

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