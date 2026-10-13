Olvi Oyj: Inside information, profit warning: Olvi changes its guidance for 2026

Stock exchange release

Olvi plc, inside information 13 October 2026 at 2:00 p.m.

Inside information, profit warning: Olvi changes its guidance for 2026

Olvi Group's operating result for the 2026 financial year is estimated to be EUR 80-85 million. Earlier the operating result was estimated to be EUR 84-90 million. The downward revision is primarily attributable to weaker-than-expected earnings performance in the Rest of Europe segment and cost pressures related to the geopolitical situation. The company is continuing measures to mitigate cost pressures, improve operational profitability and drive growth in the new markets.

The company will comment on the financial development next in connection with the Q3 interim report bulletin, which will be published on 22 October 2026 at 9:00 a.m.

Olvi plc

The Board of Directors

Further information:

Patrik Lundell, CEO, tel. +358 290 00 1050

Juha Kauppinen, CFO & CIO, tel. +358 290 00 1050

Olvi communications, communications@olvi.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Principal media