Olvi Oyj: Olvi introduces regional market clusters and expands Group Leadership Team

Olvi plc

Stock exchange release 6 November 2026 at 9:00 a.m.

Olvi introduces regional market clusters and expands Group Leadership Team

Olvi is renewing its management structure by establishing four market clusters and strengthening business representation on the Group Leadership Team from 1 January 2027. The change will streamline decision-making, strengthen synergies and accelerate execution in line with Olvi's multilocal growth strategy. This is a significant step in the development of Olvi's operating model. Further development opportunities within the clusters will be pursued throughout 2027, under the leadership of local management.

Local accountability remains unchanged: the managing directors of Olvi's subsidiaries will continue in their roles and retain financial and commercial responsibility for their businesses, supported by their management teams.

Olvi Group's subsidiaries and local operations will be divided into four market clusters:

Baltics: Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania South/East: Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Serbia

Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Serbia Scandinavia & International: Denmark, Norway and Sweden; Branded partnerships; New business

Denmark, Norway and Sweden; Branded partnerships; New business Finland

Group functions will support all four clusters.

"We are including our markets in Group-level decision-making to accelerate execution, strengthen collaboration and better leverage our resources and scale. Combining local expertise with Group-wide capabilities will help us allocate resources more effectively and capitalise on profitable growth opportunities across markets," says Patrik Lundell, Olvi Group CEO.

Changes to the Group Leadership Team

Each market cluster will be led by an Executive Vice President reporting to the Group CEO and serving as a member of the Olvi Group Leadership Team. In Finland, the Group CEO will continue to lead the market.

Appointments and new responsibilities:

Katre Kõvask , Executive Vice President, Baltics cluster, effective 25 January 2027. Kõvask has also been appointed Managing Director of Olvi's Estonian subsidiary, A. Le Coq, as of 25 January 2027. She joins Olvi from Estonian oat drink company YOOK Production AS, where she serves as CEO.

, Executive Vice President, Baltics cluster, effective 25 January 2027. Kõvask has also been appointed Managing Director of Olvi's Estonian subsidiary, A. Le Coq, as of 25 January 2027. She joins Olvi from Estonian oat drink company YOOK Production AS, where she serves as CEO. Audrius Mikšys , Executive Vice President, South/East cluster, effective 1 January 2027.

, Executive Vice President, South/East cluster, effective 1 January 2027. Tiina-Liisa Liukkonen , Executive Vice President, Scandinavia & International cluster, effective 1 January 2027.

, Executive Vice President, Scandinavia & International cluster, effective 1 January 2027. Pia Hortling , Group Chief Sustainability, Sourcing and Supply Chain Development Officer, effective 1 January 2027.

, Group Chief Sustainability, Sourcing and Supply Chain Development Officer, effective 1 January 2027. Peep Akkel, Group Strategy and Development Director, effective 1 January 2027.

The other members of the Group Leadership Team will continue in their current roles:

Patrik Lundell , CEO

, CEO Juha Kauppinen , Group Chief Financial Officer

, Group Chief Financial Officer Marjatta Rissanen , Group Chief Human Resources and Communications Officer

, Group Chief Human Resources and Communications Officer Esa Hyttinen, Group General Counsel

The change will also affect Olvi's external reporting segments, with further details to be announced later.

Olvi plc

The Board of Directors

Further information:

Patrik Lundell, CEO, tel. +358 290 00 1050

Olvi communications, communications@olvi.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Principal media