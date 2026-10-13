Options Technology, the leading provider of trading infrastructure to the global financial markets, today announced the opening of their new London office at 11 Strand. The new office, located in the heart of Covent Garden, is designed to complement their existing office at 100 Bishopsgate by offering proximity to both Buy and Sell side clients, including the top 40 global banks.

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Spanning over 6,000 square feet and housing more than 70 desks, this new space has been purposefully chosen to meet the growing needs of Options' expanding team. This office, along with the expansion of Options' market data hub in Cambridge early last year, further underscores the organization's commitment to delivering 24/7 support, low-latency connectivity, and industry-leading solutions to financial institutions, both across the EMEA region and worldwide.

Danny Moore, President and CEO, commented: "Expanding our presence in London has been a key part of our global growth strategy. Not only will this allow us to better serve our EMEA clients, but it's also a testament of our investment in our employees. With over 100 internal hires in 2025 and an estimated 110 this year, we are continuing to build a world-class team capable of supporting the evolving needs of the global financial community."

Samuel Farmer, President of EMEA and Corporate Development, added, "London has been at the heart of Options since day one, and 11 Strand marks the next chapter in that story, bringing us even closer to the clients and partners that drive our growth. As demand for high-performance trading infrastructure and market data solutions continues to accelerate, this investment ensures we have the people, resources, and space to meet it."

This announcement comes after a series of recent growth initiatives for Options including the expansion of its New York operations, the opening of a new Singapore office and the company's acquisition of Crossvale earlier in the year.

Options Technology:

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Paris, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

www.options-it.com

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Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact Jenny Collins. Jenny.collins@options-it.com