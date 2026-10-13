Controlled Products Systems Group, Multi-Fab Products and NOVA Technology Expand Texas Footprint with New Dallas-Fort Worth Co-Location Hub

Second multi-brand location delivers faster access to perimeter security, loading dock equipment and specialty door solutions for dealers across the Southwest

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / Controlled Products Systems Group (CPSG), Multi-Fab Products and NOVA Technology today announced the opening of their second shared distribution and customer support hub in Grand Prairie, Texas. The new facility provides dealers, installers and facility professionals throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex with faster local access to perimeter security, access control, loading dock, and residential and commercial door automation solutions - all from a single, conveniently located source.

As one of the nation's rapidly growing industrial and commercial markets, the Dallas-Fort Worth region continues to experience increasing demand for construction, facility upgrades, warehouse expansion and security infrastructure. The new hub positions all three companies closer to customers, reducing lead times and improving local inventory availability. Following the proven model established in Atlanta , this co-location brings three complementary businesses under one roof. Instead of coordinating multiple suppliers, customers can source everything they need in one location - supported by teams with expertise across every product category.

Together, the companies cover commercial facilities from the perimeter to the loading dock. CPSG's nationwide inventory encompasses a comprehensive range of perimeter access control products, gate operators, crash-rated and hostile vehicle mitigation (HVM) barriers, parking control equipment, long-range RFID solutions, and residential and commercial door automation products from today's leading manufacturers. Multi-Fab Products supplies aftermarket loading dock parts, accessories and specialty commercial door replacement components that keep facilities running safely and efficiently. NOVA Technology manufactures durable loading dock equipment, including vehicle restraints, dock levelers, dock seals and shelters - designed to improve safety, reliability and operational performance.

"Atlanta proved what happens when we put our brands' combined inventory, parts and expertise in one place for our customers: They get their jobs done faster, with less back-and-forth," said Andy Martin, president of Controlled Products Systems Group. "Dallas-Fort Worth is one of the fastest-growing markets we serve, and our dealers and installers deserve the same one-stop access to the products they need and support from the people who know them best."

This facility represents the next step in CPSG, Multi-Fab Products and NOVA Technology's shared strategy to bring complementary product lines, inventory and technical support closer to the markets they serve. With co-located operations now supporting both the Southeast and Southwest, the companies continue investing in a distribution model that helps customers simplify procurement, reduce downtime and complete projects faster by putting more of what they need within reach.

Dallas-Fort Worth Location:

2322 N State Hwy 360, Suite 120

Grand Prairie, TX 75050

For company-specific inquiries, contact:

Controlled Products Systems Group: 972.445.7711

Multi-Fab Products: 262.502.1707

NOVA Technology: 262.502.1591

About Controlled Products Systems Group

Controlled Products Systems Group is the largest wholesale distributor of perimeter access control and security equipment in the United States, serving authorized dealers from coast to coast through 33 locations. CPSG offers the industry's most trusted brands, expert technical support and professional training to help customers grow their businesses.

Learn more: controlledproducts.com

About Multi-Fab Products

Headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, Multi-Fab Products is a global manufacturer and supplier of a complete line of aftermarket parts and accessories for all major manufacturers of loading dock equipment and specialty door parts. The company provides one-stop access to everything customers need to keep docks operating safely, efficiently and reliably.

Learn more: multi-fab.com

About NOVA Technology

For more than 30 years, NOVA Technology has been a leading international manufacturer and distributor of loading dock equipment and accessories. Designed for safety, security and performance, NOVA products are trusted across commercial facilities worldwide and supported by a nationwide network of trained dealers and installers.

Learn more: novalocks.com

Media Contact

Jamie Emerson

Sr. Marketing & Communications Manager

jamie.emerson@controlledproducts.com

800.622.5335

###

SOURCE: Controlled Products Systems Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/controlled-products-systems-group-multi-fab-products-and-nova-te-1234079