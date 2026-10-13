At the Paris Motor Show 2026, which opened on 12 October, CHERY unveiled its "For EU. For Family" proposition and European roadmap, showcasing its model line-up and core technologies. Building on its global "For Family" commitment, the brand aims to meet local needs and become a preferred mobility choice for European families.

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Aaron Zheng, Executive Deputy General Manager of CHERY Brand, unveiled the brand's EU strategy at the Paris Motor Show.

For EU. For Family: Meeting Local Needs

CHERY's approach combines space, safety and technology to support everyday family life. Stories from customers in Greece, Romania, Hungary and Poland highlighted how its vehicles meet diverse needs, from school runs to long-distance travel.

The brand also demonstrated its safety commitment through the Black Sea Safety Challenge in Constan?a, Romania. From 22 to 24 September, the TIGGO9 CSH completed 24-hour high-voltage battery saltwater immersion and underbody scraping tests witnessed by more than 150 European journalists and German technical experts. Tests confirmed battery sealing and insulation, with no structural housing damage or electrolyte leakage after scraping.

A Line-up for Different Families

CHERY presented a range of vehicles tailored to different family sizes and lifestyles. The CHERY Q, the brand's first battery-electric model, made its public debut in France, offering stylish design, spaciousness, responsive handling and intelligent in-car interaction for urban journeys and everyday family needs.

The TIGGO4 1.5T also debuted in the EU market, with France as its first destination, strengthening CHERY's SUV offering for daily driving and weekend trips. Alongside the TIGGO7, TIGGO8 and TIGGO9 CSH, it expands the brand's range for different mobility needs, from city commutes to longer family journeys.

Building a Long-Term EU Presence

CHERY plans to expand local research and development, production, service networks and product offerings, with plug-in hybrid (PHEV), hybrid (HEV) and battery-electric (BEV) options for varied driving needs.

In 2026, the company plans to operate in 20 EU markets, including France, with 687 sales and service outlets serving around 100,000 families. By 2027, it expects to expand to 27 markets and 1,143 outlets, reaching 300,000 families. These developments support CHERY's long-term strategy to build a localized European industrial ecosystem.

Since entering the EU in 2025, CHERY has focused on building customer trust through product quality, testing and market performance. In October, events under the Chery International User Summit 2026 will bring global users together around the theme "Together. For Family."

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Contacts:

Bijia Yang

Chery Automobile Co., Ltd.

https://www.cheryinternational.com

yangbijia@mychery.com