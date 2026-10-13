The resolved issue of batteries as bottleneck Battery technology is often associated with the material bottleneck issue: A stringent transition to highly renewable energy systems in combination with high electrification would require large capacities for battery storage, both stationary and mobile, for which there is not enough Lithium available. Lithium criticality is, indeed, an important topic, while previous research has found that well-established recycling, vehicle-to-grid (V2G), and transport with low Lithium intensity (non-battery electric) would be required. A recent study took a closer ...

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