

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Genmab (GMAB) announced that worldwide net sales of DARZALEX (daratumumab), as reported by partner Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), totaled $4.24 billion during the third quarter of 2026, up from $3.67 billion in the third quarter of 2025.



DARZALEX is a treatment for multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer, and is marketed as both an intravenous therapy and a subcutaneous formulation known as DARZALEX FASPRO in the United States.



The year-over-year increase of approximately 15% was driven by continued adoption of the medicine across the approved treatment settings.



During the quarter, net sales reached $2.53 billion in the United States and $1.71 billion in the international markets. By comparison, DARZALEX generated $2.09 billion in U.S. sales and $1.58 billion in international sales during the third quarter of 2025.



DARZALEX has become a key product for Genmab's royalty business, contributing significantly to the company's revenue through its global commercialization partnership with Johnson & Johnson.



GMAB has traded between $23.62 and $40.17 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $37.37, up 0.81%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $37.58, up 0.56%.



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