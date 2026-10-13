Prometheus Laboratories Launches MASH Precis, a Purpose-Built Non-Invasive Test Designed to Support Evolving MASH Pathways

Blood-based test combines liver fibrosis staging and prognostic risk assessment to support patient identification, evaluation and management across MASH care pathways

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / Prometheus Laboratories Inc. ("Prometheus"), a leader in precision healthcare, today announced the launch of MASH Precis, an innovative blood-based test purpose-built to support liver fibrosis assessment and patient evaluation in the therapeutic era of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). Designed to fit evolving clinical pathways, MASH Precis provides objective fibrosis staging, prognostic risk assessment and biomarker insights from a single blood draw, helping healthcare providers identify patients who may benefit from further evaluation while supporting more consistent and scalable approaches to MASH management.

The emergence of approved therapies for patients with non-cirrhotic MASH and moderate-to-advanced fibrosis (F2-F3) has increased the need for practical approaches to patient identification and assessment. Because MASH often progresses silently and patients may be managed across multiple care settings, healthcare organizations are increasingly focused on establishing consistent approaches to patient evaluation.

While efforts have historically focused on identifying patients with advanced fibrosis and cirrhosis, patients can now benefit from earlier evaluation, referral and treatment consideration. As gastroenterologists, endocrinologists, obesity medicine specialists and primary care providers assume larger roles in MASH management, scalable approaches that support consistent assessment across diverse care settings are becoming increasingly important.

"The emergence of effective therapies is reshaping how healthcare organizations approach MASH," said Michael Walsh, Chairman and CEO of Prometheus Laboratories. "As MASH care pathways continue to develop, identifying patients at risk for liver disease remains an important priority. Increasingly, providers must also determine which patients warrant additional evaluation, referral and treatment consideration. MASH Precis was purpose-built for this evolving environment, designed to support liver fibrosis staging across a broad range of care settings through a scalable, blood-based testing approach."

MASH Precis was developed and validated using data from 906 biopsy-confirmed MASH patients, including an independent validation cohort of 450 patients. The biopsy-anchored algorithm was specifically designed to differentiate treatment-eligible F2-F3 patients from F0-F1 and F4 populations. As treatment options expand, accurate identification of patients with F2-F3 fibrosis has become increasingly important for therapeutic evaluation. In addition to objective fibrosis staging, MASH Precis includes an ELF Risk Score to provide prognostic assessment of future liver-related risk, combining fibrosis staging and prognostic evaluation from a single blood draw.

"Clinicians are increasingly focused on identifying patients earlier in the disease course and determining who may benefit from further evaluation and treatment consideration," said Paul J. Pockros, MD, Hepatologist and Director of Liver Disease Center at Scripps Clinic. "Many of these patients are first seen outside specialty hepatology practices, making practical and accessible approaches to fibrosis assessment increasingly important. Blood-based testing can help support these evolving pathways by providing information that is readily available across a broad range of care settings."

Building on a legacy of innovation in hepatology, Prometheus Laboratories has supported clinicians managing liver disease through the development of specialized diagnostic solutions, including the introduction of FIBROSpect, one of the first commercially available serologic tests for liver fibrosis assessment. MASH Precis builds on this legacy with an approach designed specifically for today's therapeutic era of MASH management. As MASH care continues to evolve, Prometheus remains committed to advancing clinical research, provider education and practical solutions that support patient identification, evaluation and management.

Dr. Pockros is a paid consultant and scientific advisor for Prometheus Laboratories.

About MASH Precis

MASH Precis is a blood-based laboratory-developed test performed exclusively at Prometheus Laboratories' CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory. MASH Precis was designed to assess liver fibrosis in adult patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) through objective fibrosis staging and prognostic risk assessment. The test combines the proprietary MASH Precis Fibrosis Score, an Enhanced Liver Fibrosis (ELF) Risk Score and biomarker-level insights to provide information that can support treatment evaluation, referral decisions and ongoing patient management.

About Prometheus Laboratories

Prometheus Laboratories has been a leader in diagnostic testing for gastroenterology and hepatology for more than 30 years. The company's portfolio of non-invasive diagnostic tests supports clinicians in the diagnosis, assessment and management of complex gastrointestinal and liver diseases, including inflammatory bowel disease and liver fibrosis. Prometheus is committed to advancing precision-guided diagnostics that help inform clinical decision-making and longitudinal assessment across evolving standards of care. For more information, visit the Prometheus website and follow us on LinkedIn or X (formerly Twitter).

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Chrystal Johnson

Sr. Marketing & Events Specialist

Prometheus Laboratories Inc

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SOURCE: Prometheus Laboratories Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/prometheus-laboratories-launches-mash-precis-a-purpose-built-non-1234088