Impala Appoints Marisa Sires as Chief Executive Officer

Former Chief Product Officer Sires has led major product and AI initiatives and helped drive customer growth; Guy Miasnik will continue as Executive Chairman of the Board

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / Impala , the data intelligence platform for the philanthropic sector, today announced the appointment of Marisa Sires as chief executive officer, effective immediately. Sires, who has served as Impala's chief product officer since May 2024, succeeds Guy Miasnik, who will continue with the company as executive chairman of the board.

Since joining the company in 2024, Sires has led Impala's technology and product organization, helped secure and grow some of the company's largest customer relationships, and played a central role in developing its AI strategy. She led major initiatives, including Impala Suite 2.0, the Philanthropy Hubs and the launch of Impala's MCP Server , the first step in bringing Impala's intelligence directly into AI environments. Her appointment comes as Impala expands its work with foundations, nonprofits and philanthropic networks and evolves its platform for an AI-driven era.

"Marisa brings a rare combination of product leadership and a customer-focused approach to solving problems," said Miasnik. "She understands the technology, but she also listens closely to organizations and turns complex needs into products they can actually use. She has been instrumental in developing Impala's AI strategy and is the natural leader to carry it forward."

During Miasnik's tenure as CEO, Impala increased annual recurring revenue by 60%, surpassed 150 paying customers and launched Impala Suite 2.0, bringing its previously separate offerings together into a cohesive suite for grantmakers, nonprofits, networks and consultants. The company also developed its AI strategy and launched its MCP Server as the first step in making Impala's intelligence directly available through AI environments. As executive chairman, Miasnik will remain actively involved in the company's governance and long-term strategy while Sires assumes responsibility for day-to-day leadership.

"Philanthropy is at an inflection point," said Sires. "The opportunity is to give organizations not just better data, but the ability to put that data to work in pursuit of their missions. AI can help them move from finding information to understanding what it means and acting on it. Impala has built the trusted data foundation to make that possible, and I'm excited to lead the company as we expand what organizations can do with it."

Sires has spent her career building technology around customer needs. Her experience spans SaaS, mobility and real estate technology, including work in sectors that have historically been underserved by technology. Since joining Impala, she has made product development more agile and predictable while remaining closely involved with customers and sales.

"Impala has become essential infrastructure for how the philanthropic sector operates, and its trajectory reflects just how much this space needs better intelligence and technology," said Jeffrey Neiman, Impala board member and lead investor from the Diane and Guilford Glazer Foundation. "Marisa has been central to building Impala into what it is today, and we're confident she will maintain the company's growth as it takes on an even larger role in the sector."

About Impala

Impala is the intelligence layer for philanthropy, combining comprehensive sector data, purpose-built technology and philanthropy expertise to help foundations, nonprofits and networks understand funding ecosystems and make more informed decisions. As a leader in AI-powered philanthropy, Impala makes its sector-wide intelligence available where organizations need it, including through integrations with AI environments such as Claude and ChatGPT. Founded by philanthropists and used by organizations including the Robin Hood Foundation, Carnegie Corporation of New York and the Minnesota Council on Foundations, Impala is built around how philanthropy actually works: through relationships, alignment and ecosystem dynamics. Learn more at impala.digital .

Media contact

Songue PR for Impala

impala@songuepr.com

SOURCE: Impala

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