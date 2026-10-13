The Best Mommy Makeover in Sarasota is performed by Dr. Sessa

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / Women considering a mommy makeover in Sarasota often look for a surgeon who can address post-pregnancy changes in the breasts, abdomen, and waist through a personalized surgical plan. Dr. Alberico J. Sessa of Sarasota Surgical Arts provides the best mommy makeover in Sarasota, based on his experience, credentials, academic involvement, and surgical approach.

Named an SRQ Magazine Top Doctor five years in a row, Dr. Sessa has more than 18 years of experience and has performed more than 25,000 surgeries. Patients across Florida consider him one of the most experienced mommy makeover surgeons

One Surgeon, One Operation

A mommy makeover procedure usually consists of multiple surgeries staged at different intervals. Many surgeons stage the work, performing a tummy tuck first, breast surgery months later, and liposuction at a third appointment. Each stage means another round of general anesthesia, another recovery, and more time away from children and work.

Dr. Sessa does something different. What sets him apart from other surgeons is that he performs mommy makeover surgery in one surgical session. Whether the plan includes breast augmentation, a tummy tuck, liposuction, or a Brazilian butt lift (BBL), his techniques allow him to complete it in one day for eligible patients, which means one round of anesthesia, less stress, and a shorter overall recovery.

For women who are working or managing their homes, this difference is the reason many choose him for a mommy makeover procedure in Sarasota.

What is included in a Mommy Makeover Procedure

Pregnancy stretches skin, separates core muscles, and changes breast shape and volume in ways exercise cannot reverse. Dr. Sessa combines procedures around those specific changes:

Breast augmentation : Restores volume lost after pregnancy or breastfeeding using implants or fat transfer.

Restores volume lost after pregnancy or breastfeeding using implants or fat transfer. Breast lift : Raises and reshapes sagging breasts and corrects stretched nipples or areolas.

Raises and reshapes sagging breasts and corrects stretched nipples or areolas. Breast reduction : Reduces breasts that remain enlarged after pregnancy and relieves the associated discomfort.

Reduces breasts that remain enlarged after pregnancy and relieves the associated discomfort. Tummy tuck : Tightens stretched or separated abdominal muscles, repairs diastasis recti, and removes loose skin and lower stretch marks.

Tightens stretched or separated abdominal muscles, repairs diastasis recti, and removes loose skin and lower stretch marks. Liposuction 360 : Removes stubborn fat from the abdomen, hips, flanks, thighs, or arms so the waist reads as a complete contour.

Removes stubborn fat from the abdomen, hips, flanks, thighs, or arms so the waist reads as a complete contour. Brazilian butt lift : Transfers fat harvested during liposuction to restore volume and shape to the buttocks.

Transfers fat harvested during liposuction to restore volume and shape to the buttocks. Arm lift or thigh lift: Removes excess skin where weight change has left laxity.

Each combination is planned around the patient's anatomy rather than a template, and all areas are shaped in relation to one another during the same operation.

Surgical Techniques used by Dr. Sessa

Dr. Sessa plans incision placement to limit long-term visibility. Breast incisions sit in the crease beneath the breast, where the natural contour conceals the scar line. During liposuction 360, he uses tiny incisions closed with a single suture. The procedure takes place at Sarasota Surgical Arts, which is an outpatient surgery center accredited by the Florida Board of Medicine, supported by highly trained and experienced anesthesiologists and certified nurses.

Credentials That Set Dr. Sessa Apart

Dr. Sessa has performed more than 25,000 surgeries in 18 years. He is board-certified by the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery and the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, and is a fellow of the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery. He has been named a Top Doctor by SRQ Magazine five years in a row and is a five-time patient choice award winner.

He trains future surgeons through two one-year cosmetic surgery fellowships at Sarasota Surgical Arts, where fellows see roughly 1,200 procedures annually. He has received the SRQ Top Doctors Award five years in a row and multiple Patients' Choice awards.

Why Patients Choose Dr. Sessa

Patients from Florida and all over the United States travel to Sarasota to get a consultation with Dr. Sessa. Sarasota Surgical Arts holds a 4.7-star Google rating across more than 600 reviews, many praising his surgical outcomes and bedside manner

One mommy makeover patient called the experience "life-changing."

A RealSelf reviewer described the "smoothest experience" with results that were "absolutely exceptional."

"The BEST experience! I had never had surgery of any kind so I was a little apprehensive going in. It was absolutely the smoothest experience from start to finish. Everyone in the office made me feel very comfortable. And my mommy makeover results are absolutely exceptional! I was even back to working out four weeks post-op and it was like I didn't miss a beat!! If you are nervous or questioning whether this is right for you, take my word for it... It is so worth it! And Dr. Sessa is the best!", said the patient

Why Dr. Sessa Is the Best Mommy Makeover Surgeon in Sarasota

Few surgeons combine thousands of procedures, dual board certification, examiner and fellowship roles, and an accredited facility. Fewer still deliver the full mommy makeover, from tummy tuck and breast surgery to liposuction and Brazilian butt lift, in one surgical session with one round of anesthesia and one recovery. That combination of expertise and single-session efficiency is why Dr. Sessa is the best choice for a mommy makeover in Sarasota.

Media Contact

Sarasota Surgical Arts

Phone: (941) 923-1736

Website: www.sarasotasurgicalarts.com

SOURCE: Sarasota Surgical Arts

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