Cancellation advances the Company's previously announced commitment to cancel 100 million shares and reinforces its focus on shareholder transparency.

Mcalester, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: LNTO) ("Lelantos" or the "Company") today announced the cancellation of 60,000,000 shares of common stock previously held under the Company's Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP").

The cancelled shares will be removed from the Company's issued and outstanding share count.

Following Through on Shareholder Commitments

The cancellation advances the Company's previously communicated commitment to cancel 100 million shares. Management views delivering on its commitments and keeping investors informed as essential to maintaining transparency and trust with the Company's investor base.

"We told our shareholders we would cancel 100 million shares, and this 60 million-share cancellation is an important step in following through on that commitment," said Felix Waller, Chief Executive Officer of Lelantos Holdings. "A cleaner, more accurate share count gives investors a clearer picture of the Company as we execute our strategic plan."

The Company will update its share count with its transfer agent and in its public disclosures to reflect the cancellation.

About Lelantos Holdings, Inc.

Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: LNTO) is a publicly traded holding company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Words such as "will," "expect," "plan," "intend" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318695