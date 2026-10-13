Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - Galantas Gold Corporation (TSXV: GAL) (AIM: GAL) ("Galantas" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol has been appointed Senior Vice President Exploration and Mr. Robert Sedgemore's tenure as Senior Vice President Operations concluded on October 9, 2026.

Mario Stifano, President and CEO of Galantas, commented: "We are very pleased to appoint Dusty to the position of Senior Vice President Exploration. His diverse experience and technical expertise make him a natural choice to lead our exploration activities. Galantas thanks Robert Sedgemore for his leadership and significant contributions to advancing the Company's Andacollo Gold and Indiana mining projects in Chile. The Board expresses its appreciation for his service and wishes him continued success."

Mr. Nicol brings over 50 years of international experience in exploration and mining. He has led successful exploration programs across the Americas, Africa, Russia, and Papua New Guinea, including discoveries exceeding 1.5 million ounces at Jerritt Canyon, Nevada. He has managed large exploration programs, development and operation of open-pit and underground mines and technical due diligence for investment funds and acquisitions.

About Galantas Gold Corporation

Galantas Gold Corporation is a publicly traded gold and copper company focused on the acquisition, development, and advancement of gold and copper assets in stable mining jurisdictions. The Company is currently advancing the development of the Indiana Project and the Andacollo Gold Project in Chile. Galantas' strategy is to build long-term shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation, technically rigorous project evaluation, and responsible development of high-quality mineral assets.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318656