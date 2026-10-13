Improving power conversion efficiency and long-term operational stability remains a key challenge for perovskite solar cells, partly due to the thermal instability of conventional molecular contacts. Under thermal stress, single-component molecular contacts can lose their ordered molecular packing, compromising hole transport and accelerating device degradation. To address this issue, researchers in China have developed high-entropy molecular contacts (HE-MCs) designed to improve both device efficiency and operational stability. "Developing high-entropy packing in hole-selective self-assembled ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...