Experienced global executive joins to deepen client partnerships, drive operational excellence and advance CX at scale

Foundever, the next-generation service leader reinventing customer experience (CX), today announced the appointment of Pierre Barrial as chief executive officer, effective immediately. A highly experienced global executive with more than 30 years of leadership across technology-driven, multinational businesses, Barrial arrives at a pivotal moment to advance the company's growth agenda: deepening client partnerships, driving operational excellence and advancing CX for the world's leading brands, including through the use of agentic AI at scale.

"Joining Foundever is an extraordinary opportunity, and I arrive with a clear sense of purpose," said Barrial. "The company has exceptional global reach, deep operational expertise and long-standing client relationships. My immediate priority will be to listen to our clients and our teams and ensure that we consistently deliver on our commitments. From that foundation, we can accelerate AI deployment in ways that improve performance and create additional value for our clients."

Barrial most recently served as president and chief executive officer at IDEMIA, a global leader in identity and security technology. During his five years at the helm, he managed a business of nearly 15,000 employees and more than $3 billion in revenue, leading the company through significant strategic and operational transformation. Prior to IDEMIA, Barrial spent nearly two decades at Bull Group, leading businesses across Sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, Southern Europe, and Central and Eastern Europe. It is a career built on the kind of global complexity, cultural fluency, and operational scale that Foundever navigates every day for its clients.

This appointment comes at a defining moment for Foundever. In August 2026, the company completed a recapitalization that significantly strengthened its financial foundation, providing greater capacity to invest in client delivery, technology, agentic AI, and long-term growth.

"On behalf of the executive team and board, I am delighted to welcome Pierre to Foundever," said Benoît Leclercq, interim chief executive officer, Foundever. "He brings the global experience, transformation track record and operational discipline needed to lead Foundever into its next chapter. As I transition to board chairman, I do so with complete confidence in Pierre's ability to lead Foundever forward and build on its position as a global CX leader."

Pierre Barrial is French American and will be based in Atlanta, Georgia.

For more information, visit www.foundever.com.

About Foundever

Foundever is the next-generation service leader reinventing customer experience (CX). Our 130,000 people in over 45 countries partner with the world's leading brands to deliver integrated CX, agentic AI operations, and data-powered transformation. Each year we power 3.3 billion conversations across 60+ languages for more than 800 top brands drawing on 30 years of cross-client operational intelligence to deliver measurable business outcomes.

Discover more at www.foundever.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

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